The Highland County Board of Supervisors held a very short monthly work session Wednesday night, with just two items on the agenda. First, the Board considered a request from the Commissioner of the Revenue seeking to exempt the $15 annual county vehicle licensing fee for disabled veterans. County Administrator Roberta Lambert explained that as of January 1, 2021 there was an exemption granted by the state legislature for the personal property tax of motor vehicles of disabled veterans. The state law gives an exemption for one vehicle owned and used primarily for or by a disabled veteran. The Commissioner of the Revenue asked if the Board could adopt a local ordinance to exempt qualifying disabled veterans from the local county licensing fee. County Attorney Melissa Dowd said she was not sure the county could legally do that. She said the county can only exempt what the statute allows and she will need to check on it. Dowd and Supervisor David Blanchard both said this was a good idea, but it needs to be reviewed further.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO