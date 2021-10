No Bounds is a festival that captures the duality of Sheffield’s past and present. Centrally located in the Hope Works nightclub, a former first world war gun-barrel factory on the outskirts of town, as well as at Kelham Island Museum, the city’s industrial past is never far from sight. Never more so than when you feel crumbling concrete flake from the walls as the merciless thumping techno of Helena Hauff rings in 4am on Sunday morning. The bass reverberates so intensely that the toilet seats rattle like chattering teeth in winter.

