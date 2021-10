Mercedes-AMG seems to be in endless pursuit of power and performance, and even its non-traditional performance cars such as the GLC 63 Coupe offer over 500 horsepower in S guise, but for many, that's not enough. We've seen some impressive modified versions of the GLC 63 Coupe, but when it comes to turning performance SUVs into raging super SUVs, few do it better than German tuning house Manhart. Manhart is responsible for turning the BMW X6 M into a raging 720-hp mess and has tuned the Audi RS Q8 to produce 900 hp. Now it has set its eyes on the GLC 63 Coupe; meet the Manhart GLR 700.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO