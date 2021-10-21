CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights fall to Blues in Las Vegas Wednesday night

By KTNV Staff
KTNV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the St....

www.ktnv.com

thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Pacific Division Preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18, the Vegas Golden Knights’ next three playoff performances have ended with frustrating exits. In 2019, Vegas blew a 3-1 series lead to the Sharks in the first round, highlighted by an absurd five-minute power-play in the third period in which San Jose scored four times. In 2020, the Golden Knights got pushed aside by the Dallas Stars in five games and only managed to score eight goals in the series. In 2020, they got past the mighty Colorado Avalanche only to become a footnote in the Montreal Canadiens’ Cinderella run to the Final.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights lose game, captain in rough night against Kings

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Golden Knights on Thursday night. Not only did they lose 6-2 to the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center, they also lost their captain to an injury in the second period. Mark Stone pulled up hurt after a shot attempt, then needed help getting to the dressing room, putting almost no weight on his lower half.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Golden Knights Unveil Insane On-Ice Show ... Before Kraken Game

What happens in Vegas certainly shouldn't stay in Vegas -- at least when it comes to pregame hockey shows -- 'cause the Golden Knights unveiled a wild one on Tuesday, and it was INSANE!. Just minutes before the Knights opened their season against the Seattle Kraken ... the team showed...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers
St. Louis Blues
KING 5

Seattle Kraken succumb to Las Vegas Golden Knights in franchise opening game

Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL. Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers claim Patrick Brown off waivers from Vegas Golden Knights

The Philadelphia Flyers may have found their 12th forward. They claimed center Patrick Brown off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Brown, 29, made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014-15 season. He played parts of three seasons with the Canes, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in 28 games.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken rallies but falls short to Golden Knights in franchise’s first game

LAS VEGAS — Kraken players not yet born the last time the city they represent boasted a professional hockey team had taken the ice here Tuesday night to showbiz glitz and star-studded pageantry. The pregame festivities ahead of the franchise’s inaugural contest at T-Mobile Arena featured a hologram of a...
NHL
FanSided

Vegas Golden Knights: Three Things I Noticed Against the Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights season is officially on the way. After a great job at scheduling the Vegas Knights against the Kraken for their first games of the season, there were some takeaway’s I felt I should share. The Vegas Golden Knights season is officially on the way. The National...
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Kraken fall in franchise opener 4–3 to Golden Knights

After two years of waiting, the Seattle Kraken finally played their first official NHL game in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The results were not as Kraken faithful wished for, but it was a memorable night nonetheless. The Vegas Golden Knights were host to the Kraken for their inaugural game...
NHL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Opening Night Predictions: Penguins at Lightning, Kraken at Golden Knights

NHL Opening Night is here! After a long offseason, hockey is back. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out the 2020-21 NHL season by lifting the Stanley Cup and they’ll open the 2021-22 season by raising their banner. The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to spoil, but don’t have a healthy roster. In the nightcap, the expansion draft darlings face off as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken for their first game.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Extend Team Partnership With P3 Health Partners

VEGAS (October 13, 2021) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, an extension to the team's partnership with P3 Health Partners, a #VegasBorn population health management company. The Golden Knights first partnered with P3 Health Partners during the inaugural 2017-18 NHL season, and recently announced a season-long helmet entitlement partnership for the company to receive branding on team helmets during all away games through the 2021-22 season.
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Golden Knights limp into matchup with unbeaten Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their two top scorers from last season when they face the undefeated St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Left winger Max Pacioretty, who had 24 goals and 27 assists in 48 games in 2020-21, will be sidelined up to six weeks with a broken left ankle sustained in the team's 6-2 loss at Los Angeles on Thursday.
NHL
audacy.com

What's Trending 10/12/21: John Gruden has resigned as head coach from the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights open the hockey season tonight at T-Mobile Arena

O The head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is resigning. o Reports with The New York Times have uncovered a “trove” of emails sent by Gruden over the course of seven years containing racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. o His resignation comes three days after the Wall Street Journal...
NFL

