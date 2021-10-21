Golden Knights fall to Blues in Las Vegas Wednesday night

Since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18, the Vegas Golden Knights’ next three playoff performances have ended with frustrating exits. In 2019, Vegas blew a 3-1 series lead to the Sharks in the first round, highlighted by an absurd five-minute power-play in the third period in which San Jose scored four times. In 2020, the Golden Knights got pushed aside by the Dallas Stars in five games and only managed to score eight goals in the series. In 2020, they got past the mighty Colorado Avalanche only to become a footnote in the Montreal Canadiens’ Cinderella run to the Final.

