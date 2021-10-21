CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square presents 4 authors

 5 days ago

Four author events are planned next spring at downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. • March 16 — Anne Lamott at KeyBank State Theatre at 8 p.m. Lamott is the author of seven novels — “Hard Laughter,” “Rosie,” “Joe Jones,” “Blue Shoe,” “All New People,” “Crooked Little Heart” and “Imperfect Birds” — and several...

