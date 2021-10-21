Playhouse Square presents 4 authors

I think we can all remember where we were and what we were doing when the world seemed to stop on March 12, 2020. The 41 theaters of Broadway received the news that their shows would be shutting down while in the middle of matinee performances and the performers had to finish their acts with heavy hearts. The coming days would be filled with uncertainty. The beating heart of live theater is the connections actors make with their audiences, so finding ways to perform without them was going to be extremely difficult.

BROADWAY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO