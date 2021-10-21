CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Paddle a string of islands at the Conejohela Flats

By Ad Crable
Bay Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer was fading into autumn as I glided into a labyrinth of wooded and grassy islands and exposed necks of mud — the Conejohela Flats in the lower Susquehanna River. There may be no other place on the Susquehanna that surrounds you by so much nature and history as this compact...

www.bayjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Journal

Maryland a new hotspot for out-of-town avians

Quiz time! In what state would you find an anhinga, roseate spoonbill and painted bunting? Florida? Yes, of course, Florida. But this year if you answered “Maryland,” that would be correct, too. A male painted bunting kicked off the year with a surprise appearance along the C&O Canal National Historical...
MARYLAND STATE
Only In Connecticut

Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable

Here in the Constitution State, we’ve got a lot of nature for hikers to explore. There’s no shortage of outdoor areas where you can stretch your legs and explore the wilderness. Connecticut may be a small state, but we’ve got 139 state parks and two national parks, not to mention all our fantastic municipal parks. […] The post Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cody Enterprise

Yellowstone breaks visitor record

Yellowstone National Park has broken its all-time visitation record with three months still remaining in the year. A record 4,463,000 million visitors have come through the Park in 2021 so far, shattering the previous full year record set in 2016 of 4.2 million visitors. The new record was set after...
LIFESTYLE
Adirondack Explorer

Paddling the Deer: Bushwhack required

The Deer River, a pristine jewel of the Northern Adirondacks, has a long history of inaccessibility. Unfortunately, except for the hardcore, that song remains the same. Jamieson and Morris indicate in their Adirondack Canoe Waters – North Flow (3rd Edition, revised 1994) that access changed by the year. Until 1984, only the first 2.4 miles from the Red Tavern Road were “open to canoeing,” but then, a “limited spring season” was negotiated on an annual basis between the St. Regis Paper Company (later merged with Champion International). The Adirondack Mountain Club cleared “six short carries,” but in 1986, Champion International and the ADK “failed to reach agreement,” perhaps due to insurance issues.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Bay Journal

What are the Chesapeake Bay's marshes worth? New study suggests billions

Climate experts have long warned that rising seas could add more destructive power to hurricane-whipped storm surges. But a new study centered on the Chesapeake Bay region suggests that another potential consequence of climate change could make that flooding even more devastating. Large swaths of the marshes that stand guard...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddle#Kayaks#Paddling#Water Level#Canoe#American#Chiques Rock Outfitters
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Sounded Like A Freight Train’: Washington County Residents Say Storm Lasted Just Minutes, But Cleanup Will Go On For Days

By: KDKA’s Briana Smith and Ross Guidotti PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One of the places hardest hit by the severe weather on Thursday night was Peters Township, Washington County. A tornado was confirmed, and the National Weather Service will be out there on Saturday to survey the damage. In the meantime, Peters Township residents are left with toppled trees, ruined roofs and wrecked wires. “We came out and saw all this destruction,” said Beverly Allridge. “It looks a mess.” Click here to look through our storm damage photo gallery. Allridge and Ben Costello live near Hill Place Road. They were watching television when...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system will move away from Colorado today after leaving a few inches of fresh snow in the mountains overnight. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday the Loveland Ski Area was reporting a few inches of new accumulation. Sunday morning, October 24. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) The next storm is already hitting the West Coast with large waves, high wind, intense rain and heavy mountain snow. This storm is considered a bomb cyclone because of how fast it intensified off the west coast of Washington state overnight. The storm is just one in a series of recent...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
CBS Denver

What Is Sweetwater Lake, A ‘Hidden Gem’ That’s Soon-To-Be Colorado’s 43rd State Park?

(CBS4) – Coloradans who are eager to visit a scenic part of the state they haven’t seen before have reason to be excited about a surprising announcement made this fall. In late October a happy Gov. Jared Polis declared that Colorado will be getting a new state park. Sweetwater Lake — which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes in a news release as a “hidden gem” — will soon become Colorado’s newest state park. Sweetwater Lake (credit: Todd Winslow Pierce) The announcement was made by the governor on Oct. 21 at the lake in western Colorado. He said the park should be open...
COLORADO STATE
Nevada Current

Ancient groundwater: Why the water you’re drinking may be thousands of years old

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Communities that rely on the Colorado River are facing a water crisis. Lake Mead, the river’s largest reservoir, has fallen to levels not seen since it was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam roughly a century ago. Arizona and Nevada are facing their first-ever mandated water cuts, while water is being released from […] The post Ancient groundwater: Why the water you’re drinking may be thousands of years old appeared first on Nevada Current.
INDUSTRY
Daily Gate City

Father and daughter paddling river for several causes

The other day seemed like any other day rolling around in Warsaw, Ill., until an incredible thing happened just before sunset on the banks of the Mississippi River over on College Hill. Scott Armacost, a father and U.S. Navy veteran, raised his trumpet to his lips and performed “Taps” across the flowing waters of the Mighty Mississippi to pay homage to the memory of the now more than 700,000 victims of COVID-19. This act and this performance may have only lasted a few minutes over on College Hill – but what it represents – leaves an indelible mark touching the spirit of a greater awareness so profound a story must be shared.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

A fire burned in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday, and authorities said hazardous materials in two containers could pose a risk to maritime traffic but not to areas on shore.The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria The agency said two of the burning containers held potassium amylxanthate, a hazardous material that prevented the ship's...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy