Paddle a string of islands at the Conejohela Flats

The Deer River, a pristine jewel of the Northern Adirondacks, has a long history of inaccessibility. Unfortunately, except for the hardcore, that song remains the same. Jamieson and Morris indicate in their Adirondack Canoe Waters – North Flow (3rd Edition, revised 1994) that access changed by the year. Until 1984, only the first 2.4 miles from the Red Tavern Road were “open to canoeing,” but then, a “limited spring season” was negotiated on an annual basis between the St. Regis Paper Company (later merged with Champion International). The Adirondack Mountain Club cleared “six short carries,” but in 1986, Champion International and the ADK “failed to reach agreement,” perhaps due to insurance issues.
