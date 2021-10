New Life Young Adults (NLYA), a Christian organization, actively serves as a driving force for Christ in Corpus Christi and gives young adults a place to connect and call home at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. NLYA hosts weekly small group meetings for students to grow closer to God and build lasting relationships with fellow students. NLYA also hosts monthly gatherings and once-a-year events called “One Night” to share the Gospel. The Young Adults Pastor Tarik Whitmore explained “NLYA is a nondenominational Christian organization primarily made up of college students. Any TAMU-CC student is invited to attend our events, which are usually held on campus or at the local New Life Church.” Tarik graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from TAMU-CC in 2019 and shared that NLYA completely transformed his life. “When I moved from Dallas to Corpus Christi I didn’t know anyone, but through NLYA I found a family and developed a strong relationship with Christ. I felt so moved by the organization that I decided to become a pastor at New Life Church in Corpus Christi” Tarik stated. Tarik explained that NLYA has helped students overcome destructive lifestyles and deal with anxiety and shame. “I’ve seen NLYA completely change people’s lives for the better and provide them with a sense of belonging that is stronger than anything they’ve previously experienced” Tarik testified.

