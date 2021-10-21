CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Yes, Hangxiety Is Real—Here's What to Do About It

By Sarah Yang
Who What Wear
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you've had this scenario happen to you: You have a fun night out with friends (maybe a little too much), things get fuzzy at the end, and you wake up the next morning with a headache, dry mouth, a bit of nausea, and a twinge of regret that you can't...

thethirty.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

Remote work is causing anxiety levels to spike: Here’s what creative bosses are doing about it

So much for the idea that we’d all be satisfied to work from home forever. Just as offices begin to reopen or at least contemplate doing so, a new study suggests that remote work is taking its toll on our collective nerves. Nearly half (47%) of workers say they are experiencing anxiety because of remote working — and among those, two-thirds (66%) say it has crushed their productivity.
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
thekatynews.com

William D King Describes Simple Yet Helpful Ways to Deal with Anxiety and Stress During the Pandemic

Every individual experience fear, restlessness, and worry at least once in their life. While some are able to take control of their emotions, others struggle with their feelings. From a social phobia to personal difficulties – there are endless reasons that may cause stress, worry, fear, and anxiety. If you are one of those who find it challenging to control their thoughts and reactions, you are not alone. Studies show that nearly 18.1% of adults in the U.S. struggle with anxiety disorders. Stress could lead to anxiety and even depression sometimes. With the ongoing Covid situation, more and more people are facing stress. This makes it necessary to take appropriate measures in order to deal with stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Anxiety Disorders#Alcohol Abuse#Caffeine
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

Brain Fog After COVID-19 May Last Longer Than We Think

Relatively young people -- ranging from 38 to 59 years old -- showed cognitive dysfunction or "brain fog" months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a cross-sectional study found. More than 7 months after acute infection, a substantial proportion of COVID-19 patients exhibited deficits in processing speed, executive functioning, category fluency,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

Coronavirus cases are going down but still, every day over 75,000 people are getting infected. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
quintdaily.com

Natural Remedies for Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and tension can be alleviated with herbs and natural treatments. Here is a list of natural techniques to reduce anxiety. First, try to relax. If gardening or another calming hobby does not quiet your worries and help you sleep soundly, you should try some of these other techniques including anxiety herbs and anxiety treatments. If gardening helps, you can cultivate some of these herbs to combat anxiety in two ways.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What exactly does ‘long COVID’ mean?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on “long COVID”? Specifically, do people experiencing long COVID carry the virus for an extended period? Are they contagious during long COVID, or does the term refer to lingering symptoms but not necessarily testing positive? -- S.E. ANSWER: People with normal immune systems are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Georgia Recorder

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joe Duncan

Information Overload Could Consume Us Like a Hungry T-Rex — Here’s What to Do About It

The physiology of information overload, information anxiety, and why we should unplug for a time. Anyone who remembers the 1993 hit movie Jurassic Park remembers the famous scene where they’re on the run from a tyrannizing Tyrannosaurus Rex. The lumbering dinosaur is waltzing around, tossing cars about with his nose, and stomping heavily and loudly, shaking the environment with each thunderous pound of his gigantic feet. He’s hunting. He’s hunting for human prey.
newschain

Dear Fiona: How can I tell my neighbour I don’t like the food she keeps cooking for me?

“I hope you can help me with this ‘problem’ that is starting to really bother me. I have a neighbour who has also been a friend for about a year. We are both senior widows. We enjoy doing things together and she’s always been helpful, considerate, and fun to be around. The problem is that she loves to cook, and frequently brings me food, or invites herself over for dinner where she brings most of the meal.
RELATIONSHIPS
KTEN.com

Oven Ignition Problems? Here’s What to Do

Originally Posted On: https://www.norwestapplianceservice.com.au/projects/oven-ignition-problems-heres-what-to-do/ Nothing is more frustrating than when you’re trying to bake a cake, and it comes out badly because the oven won’t heat up. Or, maybe it won’t hold a consistent temperature, which leaves your cake only half baked. Regardless of what you’re baking in the oven or what type of oven you have, dealing with oven ignition repairs can be exhausting (and expensive).
TECHNOLOGY
Greatist

Here’s What You Need to Know About Migraine with Ringing in Ears

Migraine attacks aren’t run-of-the-mill headaches. A migraine attack can trigger symptoms like nausea, weakness, and hypersensitivity to light and sound. But what if you’re experiencing migraine and ringing in your ears (tinnitus)?. It’s possible these conditions could be related. Tinnitus can be a symptom of several health issues, but one...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy