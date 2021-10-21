Yes, Hangxiety Is Real—Here's What to Do About It

Every individual experience fear, restlessness, and worry at least once in their life. While some are able to take control of their emotions, others struggle with their feelings. From a social phobia to personal difficulties – there are endless reasons that may cause stress, worry, fear, and anxiety. If you are one of those who find it challenging to control their thoughts and reactions, you are not alone. Studies show that nearly 18.1% of adults in the U.S. struggle with anxiety disorders. Stress could lead to anxiety and even depression sometimes. With the ongoing Covid situation, more and more people are facing stress. This makes it necessary to take appropriate measures in order to deal with stress.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO