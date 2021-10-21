Vax-2-School still on hold

For more than 10 months, the COVID-19 vaccines have been available to Ohioans, and many of us have eagerly rolled up our sleeves for them. Older Ohioans, who are especially at risk of death from the virus, have been the most motivated to get the shot. In fact, more than 88 percent of Ohioans ages 70 to 74 have been vaccinated. Conversely, many younger people have yet to receive the vaccine, with only 48 percent of 20- to 29-year-olds vaccinated — leaving more than half at risk of contracting COVID-19 at a time when the extremely infectious delta variant is among us and when many schools are looking for ways to reduce quarantines from classroom exposure.
