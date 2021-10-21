RecWell’s BodyPump class turns weights into a dance party

Try something new with a plant-based cooking class Tuesday. Join Red Stick Spice Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, for its “Plant Based and Delicious” class. In this class, you and a partner will be guided by an instructor as you make delicious meatless dishes that are sure to please any dinner guest. The instructor for the class is registered dietitian Daphne Olivier who is ready to help you explore the taste and health benefits of seasonal fruits and vegetables. The menu for the night includes Brussels Sprouts Salad with Honey Ginger Balsamic and Spiced Walnuts, Fiesta Black Bean Bowl with Greens and Kale Stuffed Portobellos. The class structure is “cook it all” which means you and your partner will prepare every part of the meal while guided by Olivier.

