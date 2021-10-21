CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Park, MD

RecWell’s BodyPump class turns weights into a dance party

By Monica Godnick
dbknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI walked into Eppley Recreation Center at about 7 a.m. clueless and sleepy, and I walked out an hour or so later feeling pumped, strong and high on endorphins. I tried out an in-person barbell class titled BodyPump that is part of RecWell’s group fitness schedule and absolutely loved it. This...

dbknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

DanceBody offers fun dance fitness classes for everybody

Katia Pryce, the founder of DanceBody, joined us live to tell us all about her fitness classes and the first-ever nationwide DanceBody tour. The company’s mission is to provide a fun and effective workout by infusing functional training with the playfulness of dance. Visit DanceBody’s website for more information or...
WORKOUTS
Nashville Scene

Strictly 80s Dance Party at The 5 Spot

The 5 Spot’s first ’80s night back from the pandemic kicked off with “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. This euphoric moment felt especially poignant at a venue that rose resolutely from tornado damage, kept the music going via livestreamed shows, and waited until vaccination was an option to open. The Strictly 80s dance party attracts people who aren’t afraid to move. The dance floor opens when the music starts and never sits empty. There’s plenty of space to cut loose freely, including on an elevated surface for when the DJ plays your song. (For me, it’s Madonna, and they’re always kind enough to take my request.) It’s all been worth the wait.
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

Peloton's New Usher Dance Cardio Class Has Got Us Screaming, "Yeah, Yeah!"

I am not the most rhythm-blessed person out there, so dance cardio isn't my first workout choice. BUT, when I found out that Peloton's second and newest iteration of dance cardio classes included a 20-minute session set to Usher's songs, and that Usher himself would make a cameo, I was intrigued. Not even my lackluster dancing skills would stop me from seeing what all the hype was about — plus, I was in the comfort of my own home as an avid Peloton member, so I could wallow in my embarrassment alone.
WORKOUTS
uiowa.edu

Les Mills Fall Launch: BODYPUMP

Come out to the launch of Les Mills' new music and moves for three of their most popular group fitness formats!. Tuesday, October 19 | 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 | 6:45 - 7:45 p.m. CRWC Activity Room 2. GRIT. Saturday, October 23 | 8:00 - 8:45 a.m.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Bham Now

Parkinson’s Dance Class

This global program features professional dancers from Southern Danceworks, teaching with an emphasis on physical and artistic movement potential. Dance for Parkinson’s is modeled after an evidence-based program developed by the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Brooklyn Parkinson’s group. We start with a seated warm-up and transition to standing and moving across the floor. Care partners are welcome and all participants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes or socks.
THEATER & DANCE
funcheap.com

UNNIE Eastern Pop Drag + Dance Party at Oasis (SF)

Join Dot Comme, Sassi Fran, and special guest co-host Kai Kai Bee Michaels on October 14th for the spooky costume party edition of UNNIE! Come dressed in costume for a chance to win a prize from Saranghello, your one stop shop for official Kpop albums and merch!. Doors open at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kadn.com

Cupid's Dance Party Radio Debuts at Z105.9 FM

Lafayette, LA –Delta Media's Adult Urban Contemporary Station, Z105.9 (KFXZ-FM) is excited to announce the launch of a new radio program: Cupid’s Dance Party Radio. Lafayette native Bryson Bernard, known professionally as Cupid is expanding his music empire to include hosting this weekly radio show. Cupid's Dance Party Radio will...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Ozuna
Person
Dj Snake
225batonrouge.com

Cooking classes, tie dye parties and improv shows this week in Baton Rouge

Try something new with a plant-based cooking class Tuesday. Join Red Stick Spice Co. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, for its “Plant Based and Delicious” class. In this class, you and a partner will be guided by an instructor as you make delicious meatless dishes that are sure to please any dinner guest. The instructor for the class is registered dietitian Daphne Olivier who is ready to help you explore the taste and health benefits of seasonal fruits and vegetables. The menu for the night includes Brussels Sprouts Salad with Honey Ginger Balsamic and Spiced Walnuts, Fiesta Black Bean Bowl with Greens and Kale Stuffed Portobellos. The class structure is “cook it all” which means you and your partner will prepare every part of the meal while guided by Olivier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKTV

Cool to be Kind: Miss Tayler's first grade class at UAS wins pizza party

Miss Tayler’s first grade class at Utica Academy of Science has been rewarded for showing kindness to each other this month. The class won a free pizza party through KISS FM and NEWSChannel 2’s “It’s Cool to be Kind” initiative to promote friendly interactions between elementary school students. To participate,...
UTICA, NY
weaa.org

Turning Pain into Power: Dance Therapy for Trauma Survivors

(WEAA) —“I never imagined that my pain would evolve into something powerful…”. Baltimore native Tyde Edwards is a sexual assault survivor and the founder of Ballet After Dark, a wellness program that provides holistic dance therapy to survivors of stalking, sexual and intimate partner violence. As a result of recognizing...
BALTIMORE, MD
eastidahonews.com

Come celebrate Halloween at Freak at the Falls dance party

If the spooky season is filling you with the desire to dance, then Patrick Toussaint and the Idaho Dream Team have the perfect event for you. Toussaint has put together Freak at the Falls, a Halloween dance party on Friday night. Freak at the Falls will feature great music supplied by AndX Entertainment, a freestyle dance competition with a chance to win prizes and more.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Recwell#Imleagues
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville celebrates SOPHIE’s legacy with dance party

Walking into The Wooly felt like entering a colorful smoke cloud vibrating with pounding metallic beats. Inside, a sense of community and celebration filled the room. On Oct. 15, the downtown Gainesville venue hosted a bubblegum bass dance party in tribute to the late music producer SOPHIE, who passed away earlier this year. SOPHIE stood at the forefront of a group of musicians defining the subversive “hyperpop” genre cluster.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
realitytitbit.com

Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored

90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Gets All Dolled Up in the Silkiest Black Blouse & Classic Pumps

Julianne Hough made a case for effortless glamour last night at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Casa Del Sol Tequila. The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna arrived at the event in monochrome style, layering a silky puff-sleeve blouse over coordinating black cigarette trousers. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone. When it came down to footwear, the color-coordinating...
YOGA
fashionweekdaily.com

New York’s Newest It-Girl: Meet Michelle Madonna

Just a decade ago, social media was just getting its bearings in society and functioned as a way to share low-quality images, random thoughts and interact with friends. Now, social media has blossomed into something much more complex and simultaneously lucrative. The market has grown exponentially and is worth an estimated $102 billion – a number that is expected to triple to approximately $309 billion by 2025. With this comes an increasing amount of social media influencers, too. When social media was just getting started, few users were pursuing an actual career on the platforms. Now, however, influencers are everywhere, many with very specific types of content that resonate with a particular group of people. For New-York based influencer Michelle Madonna, her own business allowed her to grow a platform over ten years ago, as social media was just gaining traction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy