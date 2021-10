Fushi parts ways with Tonari and heads to the port where Pioran is waiting for him. He worries that he may attract the Nokkers again and endanger her…. For the final episode for season one, this wasn’t too bad to close off the first season and act as a pausing point. At least until the second season continues next year which was recently announced. But I can’t help but come away feeling a bit disappointed in this anime. I still think it was good for what it tried to accomplish.

