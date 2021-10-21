CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

3. Don’t settle for ugly storage.

By Cassie Sheets
Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Since every part of the space is always in...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Geneva Regional News

Apply an insulating window film

An insulating window film provides protection from the sun’s damaging effect on furnishings, especially in a south-facing room. Unless you’ve seen the faded and worn condition of carpeting, upholstered furniture and draperies after days of intensive heat from the sun it’s difficult to imagine. To help conceal glare from strong sunlight, one choice is to apply an insulating film on the windows directly hit by the sun. And it may help to lower your heating and cooling costs.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oohlaoui
Indy100

Amazon delivery driver goes viral after perfectly following customer’s instructions

An Amazon delivery driver has gone viral after following a specific delivery instruction perfectly.TikToker Cherry uploaded a clip from her doorbell camera showing a delivery driver walking up her driveway with a parcel, before changing tack and instead hiding the package behind a bush.Why? Cherry’s doormat reads: “Please hide packages from husband”.The driver initially popped the package down beside the door before spotting the doormat.After reading the silly instruction, she picked it up and looked around for a good hiding spot before wedging it behind a hedge. @pinkieberg My Amazon driver understood the assignment 🤣🤣 best driver ever...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Ford F-150 Has a Secret Taillight Feature That Will Amaze You

The legendary Ford F-150 has many positive attributes, with its ability to tow a heavy load, robust powertrain options, advanced technologies, and off-road prowess. Considering that the best-selling F-150 gets a great deal of media attention, it’s surprising that very few people know about the unique feature in its taillight. Check out this secret feature. It will amaze you.
CARS
Carscoops

Watch A Ford Mustang Slam Into A U.S. Convenience Store

A dashcam video that has been shared to social media shows the moment a Ford Mustang slammed through a convenience store in the U.S. The footage shows the driver of the fourth-generation Mustang traveling through an intersection near the store. However, when the Ford comes into view, it is sliding aggressively to the left and, with the driver obviously unable to control the car, it careens across the opposing lane of traffic, hops over a curb, jumps through a bush, and slams into the store.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Up North Voice

Don’t underestimate the power of a nap

I don’t always have a good night’s sleep. To me, an “All Nighter” is when I don’t have to get up for a bathroom trip, let alone several. Last night I had a pretty good night’s sleep. If I did make a bathroom trip, I simply don’t remember. I woke up feeling refreshed; I slowly sat up and was immediately greeted by my furry friends with tails a-wagging! They are very excited to welcome me every morning, and I reward them with a lot of praise for being a good boy & girl. Of course, I realize they are also thinking about their breakfast! In the morning, all of my senses need to reboot. I don’t wake up and pop up like bread out of the toaster! My eyes open first so I can pet my pups and be sure I won’t get licked in the face or eyes. Next, my olfactory sense kicks in, and I detect the aroma of fresh coffee! While coffee always smells better than it tastes, it tastes good to me. I have been known to go in the kitchen, open the plastic lid, and inhale the smell of coffee for a quick pick me up. If that doesn’t work, I put on the Keurig and drink a cup. Sometimes the smell does the trick!
LIFESTYLE
Lake Geneva Regional News

Issue No. 34: American spirits and Halloween

It’s Halloween week, so Feast and Field is calling upon the spirits to help us celebrate. We’re looking at the top trends in the spirit industry — from portable and easy to drink, to no- and low-ABV varieties. If you need a crash course on the difference between an aperitif...
DRINKS
Lake Geneva Regional News

3. Practice zero waste cooking to save on grocery bills.

TikTok creator @plantyou has a series of videos dedicated to zero waste cooking where she takes the scraps most of us would throw out and turns them into something delicious. You need to try her hack for using strawberry tops to make a delicious salad dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lake Geneva Regional News

2. Save money on your water bill.

TikTok creator @sabrina.sustainable.life came up with a genius hack to reduce the amount of water she wastes during showers and save money on her water bill. While you wait for the water to heat up, collect the cold water in a bucket for gardening.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lake Geneva Regional News

3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $159,000

This Charming Hillside Ranch Style home sits high up on a double lot located on a quiet street only one block from the lake. You will love the country kitchen with a large stainless steel sink, tons of cabinets and lovely granite countertops, and dining room with slider to the large deck. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level and one of the bedrooms has a beautiful vaulted ceiling but does not have a closet and the seller will be adding a new door. There is an additional 3rd bedroom in the full finished lower level with windows above grade. This full finished lower level also features a family room, powder room & large laundry room. There is room downstairs to turn this bathroom into a full bath. This home was updated about 7 years ago with New: Roof, septic system, and updated kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings on the main level which add to the open floor plan. The fenced in back yard could be used as a dog run area. The large deck extends the whole length of the home. There is room to expand or build another garage on the vacant adjacent lot. When you read the legal description this home is on lots 8,9,10 & 11 ...a total of 4 lots. Carpet on the main level needs to be replaced or cleaned. Seller will be doing some painting.
WONDER LAKE, IL
Lake Geneva Regional News

Amusing moment elephant drinks from a water hose like a human

This amusing footage shows an elephant drinking water from a hose like a human would. Lemeki, is an orphan elephant growing up in the care of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust at their Neonate Nursery in the Tsavo Conservation Area, Nairobi, Kenya. She was rescued as a new-born after being swept down the raging Mara River during a flood.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy