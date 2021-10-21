3. Don’t settle for ugly storage.

I don’t always have a good night’s sleep. To me, an “All Nighter” is when I don’t have to get up for a bathroom trip, let alone several. Last night I had a pretty good night’s sleep. If I did make a bathroom trip, I simply don’t remember. I woke up feeling refreshed; I slowly sat up and was immediately greeted by my furry friends with tails a-wagging! They are very excited to welcome me every morning, and I reward them with a lot of praise for being a good boy & girl. Of course, I realize they are also thinking about their breakfast! In the morning, all of my senses need to reboot. I don’t wake up and pop up like bread out of the toaster! My eyes open first so I can pet my pups and be sure I won’t get licked in the face or eyes. Next, my olfactory sense kicks in, and I detect the aroma of fresh coffee! While coffee always smells better than it tastes, it tastes good to me. I have been known to go in the kitchen, open the plastic lid, and inhale the smell of coffee for a quick pick me up. If that doesn’t work, I put on the Keurig and drink a cup. Sometimes the smell does the trick!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO