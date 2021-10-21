2. Swap towel rods for back of the door hooks.

Fits most bikes. I designed it to fasten to floor joists in my unfinished basement. Use one or two per bike. That teal bike pictured is pretty heavy, and I have to hang more weight on it to distort the hook. For strength I printed this with 4 walls, 6 top/bottom layers, and 20% infill. Should hang at an angle so that the tire hangs directly below the screws. Uses three size 12 wood screws of any length, I used only 1″ long screws; the countersink is inset most of the way to the other side to allow for this. Print to your desired strength. Designer makes no guarantees of strength, as this is dependent on how it is printed, and how heavy your bike is.

BICYCLES ・ 12 DAYS AGO