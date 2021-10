The Dallas Cowboys won their fifth straight game on Sunday when they defeated the New England Patriots in overtime. Even when they are down, the Dallas Cowboys refuse to go away. On Sunday, they trailed the New England Patriots at halftime and were down 29-26 with a little over two minutes remaining. Yet, they took the game into overtime and ended up winning 35-29 following a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

