Cass Lake-Bena defeats Lady Warriors in Red Lake, 3-1 - P20

Democrats are facing hurdles to making a new annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains a reality. The proposal, championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), is seen as a way to help pay for the party’s social spending package while accommodating Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) opposition to raising tax rates.
CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course...
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Pfizer's request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for Americans as young as 5 years old is facing its first key regulatory test on Tuesday, as a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers meets to weigh the potential benefits and risks of vaccinating younger children. The meeting...
The shocking death of Halyna Hutchins has left the film industry stunned. The cinematographer died Thursday after Alec Baldwin fired a loaded weapon that was handed to him by an assistant director who mistakenly believed it was safe to use on the New Mexico set of "Rust." She was 42. Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital.
(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
Comments / 0