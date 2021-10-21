CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landmark Grant for Native American Groups: OSF Contributes $10 Million

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Today, in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) pledged $10 million over the next five years to Native American-led organizations, marking one of the largest grants ever made in this space. The contribution...

www.redlakenationnews.com

MSNBC

New recognition for Native Americans

On this first officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day, Julian Brave Noisecat and Jenni Monet discuss the holiday, the progress that still needs to be made, and the chipping away of Native American voting rights.Oct. 12, 2021.
SOCIETY
Brookings Institution

Politics and the pandemic in Latino and Native American communities

This episode features an interview with an expert who calls immigration and the Latino vote a golden opportunity for Democrats in 2022. Gabriel Sanchez is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings and a professor of political science at the University of New Mexico. In the interview, he discusses a range of policy issues including why COVID-19 has had such a devastating impact on Latino families, why vaccination rates are so high in Native American communities, and why immigration policy remains so important headed into the midterm elections. Sanchez is also Founding Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Endowed Chair in Health Policy and director of the Center for Social Policy at the University of New Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osf#Charity#Osf Contributes#Native American
redlakenationnews.com

Pandemic reveals immense needs and continued inequities affecting Native American communities: Potlatch Fund commits to raising additional $7 million for its Resiliency Fund

SEATTLE, October, 18 2021 – When COVID-19 began circulating throughout the population in March last year, many philanthropic foundations suspended their usual grantmaking programs and streamlined their processes to offer emergency funding. Potlatch Fund, a Seattle-based Native-led foundation serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, also suspended its usual grant programs...
CHARITIES
Iola Register

Vaccine hesitancy among Native Americans is understandable — and deadly

It is rare these days to find a political message cutting across the usual red-blue partisan divide — but I saw one this weekend. Looking out at me from the back of a pickup truck was a small bumper sticker, featuring an image of a Native American in full headdress, looking stoic and sad. The message read, “Trust the Government.”
HEALTH
Timberjay Newspapers

Native American justice project launched in Ely

ELY – “Although American Indian women and girls make up just one percent of the state’s population, from 2010 through 2018, eight percent of all murdered women and girls in Minnesota were American Indian. From 27 to 54 American Indian women and girls in Minnesota were missing in any given month from 2012 to 2020.”
ELY, MN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Why Native Americans are buying back ancestral land

From 1877 to 1934, under a range of laws and reneged-upon treaties, the U.S. government appropriated tens of millions of acres of Native American land. In recent years there has been a growing movement known as “land back” to reclaim their lands. In some cases that has meant tribes are choosing to buy it back on the open market. Special correspondent Kira Kay reports.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KELOLAND TV

Celebrating Native Americans’ Day with ‘Dignity’

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — Some people celebrated Native Americans’ Day by taking pictures of “Dignity” along the Missouri River at Chamberlain. To Native Americans, the statue is something their kids and grandkids can look up to in more ways than one. “To me, it means a lot,” said Sisseton Wahpeton...
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Remember the Children’ on Native Americans’ Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Many schools and businesses were closed today in honor of Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota. In Rapid City, people walked in remembrance of the children who died at the Indian Boarding School. Adolph Russell died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School in 1909....
RAPID CITY, SD
redlakenationnews.com

Indian Affairs Announces $1.5 Million in 2021 Tribal Tourism Grants Awarded to Tribes, Tribal and Native Hawaiian Orgs

WASHINGTON – Indian Affairs announced today that the Office of Indian Economic Development (OIED) has awarded Tribal Tourism grants totaling $1,512,553 to 18 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Tribes and Tribal organizations across the country, as well as, in cooperation with Interior’s Office of Native Hawaiian Relations (ONHR) and the National Park Service (NPS), $600,000 to two Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs).
POLITICS
austinpbs.org

Native American Heritage Month Programming

This November Austin PBS is celebrating the many contributions and sacrifices of our Indigenous citizens during Native American Heritage Month. Tune in to Austin PBS and watch these important stories. Children's programming can be found at the end of the list. This is the untold story of how Indigenous women...
FESTIVAL
WTVQ

Native American descendants remember their ancestors on Columbus Day

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, some people enjoyed a long weekend off for Columbus Day. However, Native American communities see this holiday differently. Jan Quigg lives in Richmond, but her native-american roots run deep to Casey County where her ancestors settled after they were forced on the Trail of Tears.
RICHMOND, KY
theislandnow.com

Viewpoint: Native Americans recognized on Columbus Day

Each year Columbus Day reminds us that everyone who isn’t an indigenous American is an immigrant or a descendant from one. This year President Joe Biden became the first to officially proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day, coinciding with the celebration of Columbus Day, declaring, “For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for tribal nations — a future grounded in tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world.”
POLITICS
thebalance.com

Why Native Americans Have Biggest Unbanked Population

That’s the average number of miles between the center of a Native American reservation and the nearest bank branch—and one reason the American Indian and Alaska Native communities commemorated Monday are the most likely demographic to be unbanked, advocates say. Considering the average rural consumer has a bank branch 4.3...
SOCIETY
hopatconglakeregionalnews.com

Lake Loop Challenge Grant Announced - Doubling all contributions up to $20,000

Our current total, thanks to generous sponsorships, registrations, and participants’ fundraising, is $16,612. Thank you to all who have gotten us this far!. Make a contribution today and you can help us reach $20K in fundraising and unlock $20K more towards our goal of raising $50K total for a vibrant, healthy Lake Hopatcong.
HOPATCONG, NJ
FOXBusiness

Minnetonka Moccasin apologizes for appropriating Native American culture

Minneapolis-based footwear company Minnetonka Moccasin Co. is apologizing to the Native American community for appropriating their culture for over 75 years. Although it's not a Native-owned business, Minnetonka started selling handcrafted moccasins and Native-inspired accessories to roadside gift shops since opening in 1946, Minnetonka CEO David Miller said in a statement on the company's website.
MINNETONKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

85% of Minnesota schools to receive COVID testing help from $55 million grant

More than 85% of Minnesota schools will receive extra funding to test students for COVID-19 and for additional staffing to administer the tests. Over 165 schools applied for grant funding after the original deadline was pushed out two weeks to Oct. 15. The state designated $55 million to go to schools that applied for the grant, and funding will provide test kits, protective equipment, staff and other necessary supplies for testing, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Education on Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Tribal Wildlife Grants Provide Opportunities for Partnerships in Conservation of Shared Natural Heritage, Cultural Priorities

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding more than $6.6 million in Tribal Wildlife Grants to federally recognized Native American and Alaska Native Tribes in 17 states to bolster fish and wildlife conservation and key partnerships. The awards will support 37 projects that benefit a wide range of wildlife and habitats, including species of Native American cultural or traditional importance and species that are not hunted or fished.
CALIFORNIA STATE

