The Hilb Group has completed its acquisition of D.F. Dwyer & Associates LLC, a Newport-based property and casualty insurance firm. "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of D.F. Dwyer and consistent with our growth strategy, to offer our expert products and solutions to an even greater number of clients in the markets and communities we serve," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro in a news release last week.

