The more than $200 billion in federal pandemic aid to tribes provided welcome financial relief at a critical time. But a new analysis points out what the study’s authors say is vastly inequitable distribution of that money. Scholars with the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development say flaws in the formula established to distribute the money are the main culprit and both the Biden and Trump administrations chose to ignore recommendations by tribes and others to make the allocations more fair.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO