We celebrate the people doing good in our community in every issue of YOUR Williamson. But in this issue, every year, we ask for nominations of nonprofit heroes from those who know best who is out there doing more, giving more, paying it forward more. Someone who exemplifies what it means to have a servant heart and someone who, most of the time, stays in the background, diligently and humbly doing what needs to be done when it needs to be done and for whom it needs to be done.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO