Scranton, PA

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCRANTON, Pa. - In an abrupt change, the White House on Wednesday floated new plans to pay for parts of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion social services and climate change package, shelving a proposed big increase...

