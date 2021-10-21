CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck maker AB Volvo core profit beats forecast

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday...

Nordic IT services firm TietoEvry’s quarterly profit beats expectations

(Reuters) – Nordic IT services provider TietoEvry reported on Tuesday third-quarter operating profit above analysts’ expectations driven by strong growth in its software businesses. The Finnish company, which finalised the acquisition of Norway’s Evry in December 2019, said its adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 94 million euros...
Chip shortage weighs on French auto parts supplier Faurecia’s sales

PARIS (Reuters) -French car parts maker Faurecia posted a more than 10% drop in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as its customers cut production due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. The group, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, reported sales of 3.43 billion euros ($3.99...
3M profits flatten, but beat Wall Street estimates

Though its earnings were flat, 3M weathered rising prices and supply chain woes to beat Wall Street's financial forecasts for the third quarter. The Maplewood-based industrial giant on Tuesday reported profits of $1.43 billion, or $2.45 cents a share, even with the same time last year. Stock analysts on average were expecting per-share profits of $2.20.
Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
Volvo Trucks orders and deliveries rise in Q3 despite supply constraints

Sweden’s Volvo Group orders and deliveries for heavy-duty trucks in North America rose in Q3, but shortages of microchips and other components caused about two weeks of downtime and will continue to hold down and likely interrupt production for the near future. “We have been restrictive with our order slotting...
Freeport profit beats estimates on higher copper prices

(Reuters) -Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher copper prices and an increase in demand for the metal. Copper prices have been rising this year, with analysts optimistic that demand for the metal will increase with the recovery of the global...
Bank of America profit beats on strength across businesses

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by strong growth across its businesses which executives said they expected to continue next quarter. Growth in loans and leases, higher spending on credit and debit cards, and strong equity-trading and M&A activity...
Citigroup profit beats estimates on reserve release

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc beat market estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released loan loss reserves and reaped a windfall of fees from equity underwriting and investment banking advice. For the three months ended Sept. 30, net income jumped 48% to $4.6 billion, or $2.15 per share,...
Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on dealmaking surge

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley posted a bigger third-quarter profit than expected on Thursday, bolstered by gains from record levels of dealmaking. The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions reaching new highs in the third quarter, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.
ATD Truck Beat: Commercial Truck Sales Remain Strong

Through the end of third-quarter 2021, sales of medium- and heavy-duty trucks were up year over year. Medium-duty truck sales totaled 153,273—an increase of 15.7% over the same period in 2020. Heavy- duty-truck sales totaled 163,863—up 22.3% compared with the 2020 period. Demand for commercial vehicles continues to be strong, with industry-wide supply shortages limiting production and sales.
UBS posts surprise 9% rise in Q3 net profit

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS posted a 9% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as continued trading helped the world’s largest wealth manager to its best quarterly profit since 2015. Its third-quarter net profit of $2.279 billion far outpaced a median estimate of $1.596 billion from a poll of 23...
Electric truck maker expects to be Ssangyong preferred bidder

A consortium led by Edison Motors was expected to be selected as the preferred bidder for SsangYong Motor, according to a South Korean media report. According to Korea Joongang Daily, SsangYong Motor said it had chosen the consortium led by the electric truck maker as the preferred bidder and would ask Seoul Bankruptcy Court to approve the decision.
Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
