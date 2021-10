The body of a missing nine-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a plastic bag near his home in India’s national capital Delhi.Police officials on Wednesday said they found the body inside a plastic rucksack on the balcony of a house in the Uttam Nagar area that falls in west Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood, where he lived.Early investigations by the police revealed the child was strangled as injury marks were found on his neck and other body parts.The body was later sent for an autopsy, reported the Hindustan Times newspaper.Delhi’s police officials received a call on Wednesday afternoon at around 1.15pm, informing...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO