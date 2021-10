Experimental electronic project Amphibient has a new record out this week. This one’s a stylistic departure from Amphibient’s previous records, which were also space-themed but more in the dark ambient and noise rock realm. There’s dub and jazz elements here and they still make you feel like you’re floating around the solar system but you’re enjoying yourself doing it. In addition to the glowing melodies, there’s a spoken word interlude titled “Kipling” with a rich, soothing quality. It’s a cohesive experiment from Amphibient, bringing in a pop edge while retaining the intergalactic atmosphere.

