Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ministers from the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC will meet virtually on Friday, hoping to chart a path forward for the region to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and address other pressing issues including climate change. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...

Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pioneer Press

Coronavirus Tuesday update: Nearly 8,000 new cases as latest surge intensifies

Minnesota reported 7,942 new coronavirus infections Tuesday as the rates of test-positivity, hospitalization and death continue to climb during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge. The new cases reported Tuesday are from multiple days over the weekend because the state now only reports new results on business days. Despite the irregular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Merck's COVID-19 pill: Will it be a gamechanger for the coronavirus pandemic?

Merck's COVID-19 pill: could it be a gamechanger for the pandemic?. Drugmaker Merck has officially asked the FDA to authorize its pill for COVID-19, saying it can reduce the risk of hospitalization. But, just how much of a gamechanger could it really be? FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke with experts to find out.
INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire coronavirus latest as new cases top 630

Areas in Buckinghamshire have recorded more than 630 further cases of coronavirus, it's been reported on Friday (October 15). A total of 636 new cases were reported across Buckinghamshire today - up from 619 yesterday. The cases were split between 485 in the Buckinghamshire Council area and 151 in Milton...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of government policies on the spread of COVID-19 worldwide

The outbreak of novel COVID-19 disease elicited a wide range of anti-contagion and economic policies like school closure, income support, contact tracing, and so forth, in the mitigation and suppression of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, a systematic evaluation of these policies has not been made. Here, 17 implemented policies from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker dataset employed in 90 countries from December 31, 2019, to August 31, 2020, were analyzed. A Poisson regression model was applied to analyze the relationship between policies and daily confirmed cases using a generalized estimating equations approach. A lag is a fixed time displacement in time series data. With that, lagging (0, 3, 7, 10, and 14Â days) was also considered during the analysis since the effects of policies implemented on a given day may affect the number of confirmed cases several days after implementation. The countries were divided into three groups depending on the number of waves of the pandemicÂ observed in each country. Through subgroup analysis, we showed that with and without lagging, contact tracing and containment policies were significant for countries with two waves, while closing, economic, and health policies were significant for countries with three waves. Wave-specific analysis for each wave showed that significant health, economic, and containment policies varied across waves of the pandemic. Emergency investment in healthcare was consistently significant among the three groups of countries, while the Stringency index was significant among all waves of the pandemic. These findings may help in making informed decisions regarding whether, which, or when these policies should be intensified or lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – South Korea said on Friday it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a ‘living with COVID-19’ strategy amid rising vaccination levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary...
WORLD
kfgo.com

New Zealand’s coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island

(Reuters) – New Zealand reported 104 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, including the first community case of the virus in the country’s South Island in nearly a year, health officials said. Most of the new infections were reported in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city that has been under a strict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Indonesia, U.S. call on G20 to plan pandemic prevention system

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The United States and Indonesia on Tuesday called for the launch of a forum to prepare for future pandemics, urging members of the Group of 20 leading economies to seize an opportunity this month to plan for an international response system. In a joint statement, U.S. Treasury...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

China’s Zhejiang province seeks to vaccinate young kids by December

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s eastern province of Zhejiang aims to finish vaccinating children between the ages of three and 11 against COVID-19 as of December, the provincial government said on Tuesday, the first specific target announced by a major region for the age group. The 5.5 million individuals in that...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Switzerland recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people over 65

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Swiss government said on Tuesday it was recommending COVID-19 booster vaccination shots for people over 65 as protection may decrease over time for people in that age group. For the general population, it is currently not possible and not recommended to get a third vaccination dose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Singapore adds Australia, Switzerland to quarantine-free travel programme

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 from Australia and Switzerland from Nov. 8, the city-state’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday. Singapore is slowly re-opening its borders and has expanded quarantine-free travel to nearly a dozen countries, including Germany, Canada, France, Britain and the...
TRAVEL
kfgo.com

Review of India’s Covaxin shot underway, WHO says

GENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India’s Covaxin shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said. “If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Spurred on by COVID-19 onslaught, Romanians make up for lost vaccine time

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – As ambulance sirens continuously pierce the air of Romanian cities as they rush COVID-19 patients to already full hospitals, queues are starting to form at vaccination centres. Daily COVID-19 inoculation numbers have reached pandemic highs this month in the European Union’s second-lowest vaccinated country, as Romanians respond...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLNS

Africa tries to end vaccine inequity by replicating its own

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world’s poorest people. The energy in the gleaming […]
HEALTH

