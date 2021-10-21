CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Melbourne readies to exit world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown. Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown later on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels, with pubs, restaurants and cafes rushing...

EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Virus Experts Say If You Want a Booster, Don't Do This Right Now

After months of debating the need for booster shots, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized an additional dose for select recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and all of those who initially got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, still has to sign off on her agency's official recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses, millions of eligible recipients are already getting their Pfizer shots. But now that the FDA has just authorized mixing and matching vaccines, some people eligible for the Pfizer booster are weighing their options. For their part, virus experts say this may not be the best idea.
CBS Detroit

The New Covid Treatments You Need To Know About Now

Today, Dr. Oz and Dr. Sampson Davis break down the life-saving Covid treatments available right now. While the vaccine is an excellent tool to keep our Covid numbers down, it will take additional effective treatments to put this pandemic in the rearview mirror. From pills to antibody treatments to repurposed medicines, we’re bringing you up to speed on what you can do if you test positive for Covid.
Explainer: What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. children

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States to kids aged 12 to 15 since May. Here is what you need...
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Surprising Warning

Coronavirus cases are going down. "As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 75,500 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 16% over the prior week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 11% from the prior week. And the seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,200 per day. A decrease of about 3% from the previous week throughout the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, this morning. So what's the bad news? Cases still aren't low enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with Walensky. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from today's conference—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are down 22%. See how your state is doing

Gearing up for a likely FDA approval next week, the Biden Administration today announced its plans intended to expedite the rollout of COVID vaccines to Americans, ages 5 to 11. Beyond securing a supply of the Pfizer vaccine specially formulated for the 28 million children in the age group, the government plans to stand up vaccine sites at schools, children’s hospitals, and pediatric offices, among other locations.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
Indonesia, U.S. call on G20 to plan pandemic prevention system

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The United States and Indonesia on Tuesday called for the launch of a forum to prepare for future pandemics, urging members of the Group of 20 leading economies to seize an opportunity this month to plan for an international response system. In a joint statement, U.S. Treasury...
U.S. administers 414.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 414,302,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 503,418,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 413,645,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct....
Singapore adds Australia, Switzerland to quarantine-free travel programme

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 from Australia and Switzerland from Nov. 8, the city-state’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday. Singapore is slowly re-opening its borders and has expanded quarantine-free travel to nearly a dozen countries, including Germany, Canada, France, Britain and the...
Spurred on by COVID-19 onslaught, Romanians make up for lost vaccine time

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – As ambulance sirens continuously pierce the air of Romanian cities as they rush COVID-19 patients to already full hospitals, queues are starting to form at vaccination centres. Daily COVID-19 inoculation numbers have reached pandemic highs this month in the European Union’s second-lowest vaccinated country, as Romanians respond...
