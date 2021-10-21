CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Truck maker AB Volvo core profit beats forecast

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Nordic IT services firm TietoEvry’s quarterly profit beats expectations

(Reuters) – Nordic IT services provider TietoEvry reported on Tuesday third-quarter operating profit above analysts’ expectations driven by strong growth in its software businesses. The Finnish company, which finalised the acquisition of Norway’s Evry in December 2019, said its adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 94 million euros...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Chip shortage weighs on French auto parts supplier Faurecia’s sales

PARIS (Reuters) -French car parts maker Faurecia posted a more than 10% drop in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as its customers cut production due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. The group, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, reported sales of 3.43 billion euros ($3.99...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

UBS posts surprise 9% rise in Q3 net profit

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS posted a 9% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as continued trading helped the world’s largest wealth manager to its best quarterly profit since 2015. Its third-quarter net profit of $2.279 billion far outpaced a median estimate of $1.596 billion from a poll of 23...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Volvo#Volvo Trucks#Stockholm#Reuters#Swedish#Refinitiv Data
Minneapolis Star Tribune

3M profits flatten, but beat Wall Street estimates

Though its earnings were flat, 3M weathered rising prices and supply chain woes to beat Wall Street's financial forecasts for the third quarter. The Maplewood-based industrial giant on Tuesday reported profits of $1.43 billion, or $2.45 cents a share, even with the same time last year. Stock analysts on average were expecting per-share profits of $2.20.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Volvo Trucks orders and deliveries rise in Q3 despite supply constraints

Sweden’s Volvo Group orders and deliveries for heavy-duty trucks in North America rose in Q3, but shortages of microchips and other components caused about two weeks of downtime and will continue to hold down and likely interrupt production for the near future. “We have been restrictive with our order slotting...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Freeport profit beats estimates on higher copper prices

(Reuters) -Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher copper prices and an increase in demand for the metal. Copper prices have been rising this year, with analysts optimistic that demand for the metal will increase with the recovery of the global...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Nasdaq profit beats on robust demand for investment products

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by strong demand for its investment-related products and a jump in the number of initial public offerings. While the transatlantic exchange operator is best known for its bourses, Nasdaq has tried to...
STOCKS
q957.com

Citigroup profit beats estimates on reserve release

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc beat market estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released loan loss reserves and reaped a windfall of fees from equity underwriting and investment banking advice. For the three months ended Sept. 30, net income jumped 48% to $4.6 billion, or $2.15 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on dealmaking surge

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley posted a bigger third-quarter profit than expected on Thursday, bolstered by gains from record levels of dealmaking. The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions reaching new highs in the third quarter, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Logitech revenue rises in second quarter

(Reuters) – Computer peripherals maker Logitech International SA said on Tuesday its sales rose 4% to $1.31 billion in the three-month period ended September, up from $1.26 billion a year earlier. Non-GAAP operating income declined 40% to $211 million during the quarter, the company said in a statement https://refini.tv/3mbs30S. (Reporting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports – Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) – German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday. Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Lockheed clips revenue outlook on supply chain woes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp lowered its 2021 revenue expectations by 2.5% to $67 billion on Tuesday and said next year’s revenue could fall to $66 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the company’s supply chain. The pandemic has crippled many companies’ ability to send and...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

South Korea’s Q3 GDP grows at slower pace, misses forecast

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, as robust exports were offset by weak domestic demand and construction and facility investments, data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in the September...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Electric truck maker expects to be Ssangyong preferred bidder

A consortium led by Edison Motors was expected to be selected as the preferred bidder for SsangYong Motor, according to a South Korean media report. According to Korea Joongang Daily, SsangYong Motor said it had chosen the consortium led by the electric truck maker as the preferred bidder and would ask Seoul Bankruptcy Court to approve the decision.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Hasbro warns supply chain bottlenecks to hit holiday sales

(Reuters) -Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday global supply chain disruptions cost it about $100 million in lost toy orders in the third quarter and warned of a further hit during the crucial holiday shopping season. While demand has surged over the last year, factory shutdowns, a lack of container ships...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly & Co. net income falls 8%, but adjusted profit rises

Eli Lilly & Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income fell 8% to $1.11 billion, or $1.22 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income increased to $1.94 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue increased to $6.773 billion from $5.74 billion. Analysts expected the drug maker to earn $1.96 a share on revenue of $6.639 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Citing increased revenue from products related to the battle against COVID-19, Eli Lilly increased its 2021 profit target to $7.95 to $8.05 a share, from its earlier view of $7.95 to $8.05 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.90 a share. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 2.2% in pre-market trades. The company's stock is up 45% this year compared to an increase of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy