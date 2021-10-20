5 best plant shops and nurseries in Tokyo

240 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel 831-574-3339, carmelmedicalsupplies.com. Pre-pandemic, the term “medical supplies” might make you think oxygen tanks and diabetic test strips. When the pandemic turned all of humanity into armchair immunologists giving the side-eye to anybody who sneezed within a mile radius, we needed a steady supplier for our mask wardrobe stat. Carmel Medical Supply has us covered (especially our faces). With a hearty selection ranging from your standard business-casual disposable masks to washable fabric masks with fun designs to match your moods, you may never go back to plucking your chin hairs again.
