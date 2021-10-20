CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

5 best plant shops and nurseries in Tokyo

By Youka Nagase
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for houseplants? These nurseries and plant shops sell beautiful flowers, succulents, pot plants and more. If there’s a downside to living in Tokyo, it’s that you don’t get much green space to yourself. City parks...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

London's best bike shops

Need to buy bike accessories or get a puncture fixed? Check out our list of London's best cycle shops. Whether you want to get fit, try a new way of commuting or upgrade your bike with a new set of wheels, there’s a growing number of independent bike shops in London that can hook you up – from fixing that custom two-wheeler to teaching you how to do it yourself. And when you've got your shiny new bike, treat yourself to a coffee at one of London's best bicycle cafes.
BICYCLES
Axios Charlotte

6 cool new plant shops in Charlotte

Since the start of the pandemic, a number of new plant shops have sprouted up around town. And the good news is you don’t have to have a green thumb in order to care for a houseplant. There are plenty of low-maintenance plants like pothos and air plants that don’t require a lot of care. […] The post 6 cool new plant shops in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Local Shop for Masks

240 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel 831-574-3339, carmelmedicalsupplies.com. Pre-pandemic, the term “medical supplies” might make you think oxygen tanks and diabetic test strips. When the pandemic turned all of humanity into armchair immunologists giving the side-eye to anybody who sneezed within a mile radius, we needed a steady supplier for our mask wardrobe stat. Carmel Medical Supply has us covered (especially our faces). With a hearty selection ranging from your standard business-casual disposable masks to washable fabric masks with fun designs to match your moods, you may never go back to plucking your chin hairs again.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Plant#Nurseries#Flowers
Family Handyman

8 Best Grow Lights for Indoor Plants

Winter's waning sunlight doesn't mean your plants have to die or go dormant. Replace the lost sunshine with these top indoor grow lights. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
veranda.com

The 16 Best Independent Jewelry Shops In the Country

With so many different types of gemstones and terminology, the world of fine jewelry is incredibly intricate. Sure, you may have a few family heirlooms passed down from generations, but what happens when you want to expand that collection? Here's where your local jeweler comes in. Their locally-minded service with...
SHOPPING
L.A. Weekly

11 Best House Plants to Purchase: Durable and Delicate, Plants Are For Everyone

If you allow it, the presence of a house plant — one that you care for and one that cares for you — will change your life. Similar to a pet, plants need love, attention, and sometimes much more. Quiet and delicate little specimens, getting your plant to bloom (or generally survive a changing season) is a fulfilling endeavor bound to pump you full of confidence. If you can get a Ponytail Palm vibrant and lush, what else can you do?
GARDENING
veranda.com

These Are the 50 Best Shops From Across the World

It's an utterly enchanting experience to shop at a beautiful, highly edited boutique that reflects the talent of both local and global makers. Stepping through the doors of a beloved shop only to be greeted with a kind smile from the dedicated staff and vignettes filled with curated goods is an intimate moment that can't be found in a big-box store. Plus, the shop owner's knowledge on each brand and piece represented ensures that whatever vintage necklace, ceramic bowl, or striking garden antique you take home is truly special.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Tokyo, JP
localemagazine.com

4 SoCal Plant Shops That’ll Liven Up Your Home

You know you’ve truly reached adulthood when it’s Friday night and you decide to stay home…with your plants. But hey, your little green guys need attention too! And when it comes down to it, these leafy lovers enhance our living environment in significant ways—from improving our mood and reducing stress to purifying the air and more! So whether you’re a green-thumbed veteran or new plant parent, there’s no better time to grow your collection. With that said, we’ve rounded up four of SoCal’s most charming botanical boutiques! These lush shops are so swoon-worthy that with just one visit, you’re destined to adopt at least one more fiddle-leaf fig friend. Plant Shops Near Me.
GARDENING
48hills.org

Best of the Bay 2021: Shopping winners

48 Hills is proud to host the 46th edition of the Bay Guardian Best of the Bay! Congratulations to all the winners of this years Readers’ Poll, and thank you to the thousands of readers who voted this year. See more winners’ categories here. And join us to celebrate on Wednesday, October 20, at our 8th Anniversary Fall Fling!
SHOPPING
theonlinebeacon.com

Your Neighborhood Plant Shop and Gallery: The Plant Connector

The Plant Connector in North Adams is the perfect place to buy plants, candles, crystals and more from local artists and artisans. “We’re a plant shop and art gallery that thrives on community,” says The Plant Connector’s Instagram bio. The store is a “neighborhood plants store and curiosity shop that...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Secret SF

An Enormous New Plant Nursery Is Coming To SF Botanical Garden

SF Botanical Garden’s new nursery will cover about 34,000 square feet. SF Botanical Garden recently broke ground on a brand-new plant nursery , due to open in spring of 2022! As the city’s authority on countless types of plants, the Garden is a must for both locals and tourists, and this is absolutely fantastic news for San Francisco’s gardening enthusiasts. The nursery will feature a greenhouse, a headhouse, storage, expanded growing grounds, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gardeningsoul.com

12 Best Spillover Plants for Your Container Garden

You may be tempted to focus on the eye-catching, tall thriller flowers when starting a container garden. But have you ever had spillover plants in your containers?. Choosing plants to spiller over the side of your containers can help soften their edges, creating a more professional and finished look. Have...
GARDENING
Time Out Global

Where to enjoy hairy crabs in Singapore

Hairy crabs might not sound entirely appetising, but these fur-lined crustaceans are well-loved by many for their extremely creamy roe. Also known as Chinese mitten crabs, they are a seasonal offering that is typically enjoyed during autumn, from October through to December. Each palm-sized critter packs little meat (unlike the...
PETS
Time Out Global

The best Korean barbecue in Melbourne

Korea's most popular culinary export since kimchi will leave you satisfied with smoky, charred meaty deliciousness. Forget the deep south, turns out Korea is the king of the grill. A champion of communal dining, the Korean barbecue is all about gathering around a flaming hot grill and passing smoky cuts of barbecued beef between friends. As with most Korean cuisines, the sides are part of the main event, and the best barbecue restaurants are the ones dishing out the best banchan dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS
gardeningsoul.com

12 Best Plants for Companion Planting With Tomatoes

Growing tomatoes in a vertical space can be tricky because you might not know how much yield to expect. Fortunately, you can grow a variety of plants under your tomatoes to make the most out it. This is known as intercropping, and there are many benefits in doing so!. Companion...
GARDENING
Time Out Global

Swap your old clothes for discount coupons at Uniqlo Japan

Second-hand stores are a great way to get rid of unwanted clothes, but Uniqlo is taking a different approach to giving your clothes a second life. As a part of its Re.Uniqlo initiative that started in 2006, Uniqlo stores nationwide are currently collecting used Heattech and down-wear in exchange for discount coupons until November 30.
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

Victoria is officially home to Australia's best vanilla slice

A Victorian bakery has been crowned as having the best vanilla slice in Australia. Bridgewater Bakehouse in Bendigo has been named as having the nation's best vanilla slice, in a competition by Wotif that also judged Australia's best jaffle, country pub, hot chips, hotel pool and national park. The simplicity...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy