NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's defense has been pretty stingy of late. The Bulldogs have yielded one goal or less in six of their last seven games, including Tuesday's 1-1 draw with No. 4 New Hampshire. That defense will get a big test when No. 19 Cornell visits Reese Stadium on Saturday. The Big Red has the top scoring offense in the nation (3.0 goals per game) and also averages a nation best 8.70 shots on goal per game. Kickoff at Reese Stadium is slated for 4 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO