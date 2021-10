The Divi Theme Builder’s strongest selling point is that you can fully customize your site in just about any way that you can imagine. You can set global designs, use specific layouts and templates for particular post types, and special rules for things such as using different headers on different pages and posts. And that’s what we’re going to walk you through today. With just a few clicks, you can have different templates on your site displaying different headers. Let’s go ahead and get into it!

