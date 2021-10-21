CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold gains ground as weaker US dollar lends support

By Nakul Iyer
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Oct 21): Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Thursday as a softer dollar lifted bullion's appeal, while investors assessed whether higher inflation would prompt central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,785.79 per ounce by 0355 GMT. U.S....

www.theedgemarkets.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
theedgemarkets.com

Gold firms near key US$1,800 level as dollar weakens

BENGALURU (Oct 25): Gold prices hovered close to key $1,800 level on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar as investors assessed how the U.S. Federal Reserve could respond to inflationary pressures after its chair said inflation could last until well into next year. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,798.51...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Will Pandexit Support Gold?

The pandemic will cease to be a problem at some point. It will leave the world with other problems though, and they could be supportive of gold. Maybe it’s not the best timing, given the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, but let’s be optimistic and assume that we will soon leave the epidemic behind us. It goes without saying that the pandexit, or the exit of the COVID-19 pandemic from the world, is believed to be positive for the global economy.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Powell talks down inflation and gold follows

(Kitco News) - As a gold investor, if you were expecting an easy end to what has been another relatively quiet week, you were unfortunately mistaken. The day started with plenty of optimism in the precious metal market, with gold and silver prices soaring higher. Gold managed to push to a six-week high above $1,800 an ounce.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen, US Dollar Gain Amid Inflation Woes. Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Reverse?

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, Inflation Woes, Tech Stocks Sour – Asia Pacific Market Open. Japanese Yen and US Dollar gain, Australian and New Zealand Dollars drop. Inflation woes dampened risk appetite, soft tech earnings sink Nasdaq 100. Are USD/JPY and AUD/JPY facing turning points? APAC stocks vulnerable. Thursday’s Market Recap...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Up, Set for Second Weekly Gain as Dollar Inches Down

Investing.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia, and was poised for its second weekly gain. A dollar trending downwards provided some relief from higher U.S. bond yields and increasing bets that central banks globally could soon begin asset tapering. Gold futures were up 0.35% to $1,788.15 by...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver weaker on routine downside corrections amid price uptrends

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold rises, set for weekly gain on softer dollar

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,785.00 per ounce by 0216 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $1,786.00. Gold inched higher and was poised for a second weekly gain on Friday, as a softer dollar provided some respite against higher U.S. bond yields and rising expectations that central banks could begin easing economic support.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver, on inflation worries, weaker greenback

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Friday, supported by increasing worries about problematic price inflation and by a lower U.S. dollar index to end the trading week. Friendly charts are also inviting speculators to the long side of gold and silver. December gold futures were last up $11.80 at $1,793.50. December Comex silver was last up $0.205 at $24.375 an ounce.
BUSINESS

