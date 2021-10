Many homeowners are turning to battery-powered chainsaws for simplified, quiet, and speedy yard cleanup. These saws are unlike their gas-engine counterparts in that you don’t need to store fuel or worry about that fuel chemically degrading over time. And chances are you already also own a string trimmer or other cordless tool that uses the same battery as the chainsaw. Removing a downed limb or dropping a small tree is as easy as swapping out the battery from another machine and sliding it into the chainsaw, filling its bar oil reservoir, and cutting. The entire operation is clean, quiet, and devoid of hassle. What’s more, professional-level tools compare very favorably with gas-engine saws when it comes to power.

