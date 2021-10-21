CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOWN OF MOORCROFT

By Grace Moore
moorcroftleader.com
 5 days ago

Town Council Present: Mayor Clell Claar, Councilmen Dale Petersen, Austin Smith, Paul Smoot, and Ben Glenn. Town Representatives Present: Deputy Clerk- Jodi Clark, Chief of Police-Bill Bryant, Public Works Director-Cory Allison, Town Attorney-Pat Carpenter, HDR Engineer- Heath Turbiville. Mayor Claar called the meeting to order at 7:00 pm with...

www.moorcroftleader.com

townofpendleton.org

Town Administration

The Administration Department has jurisdiction over matters relating to accounting, auditing, disbursement of Town funds, franchises, licensing, alternative revenue and taxation matters, capital improvements and efficiency of municipal operations. The Town Administrator works closely with the Town Council, assisting them by providing information and insight into town operations. The Town...
PENDLETON, SC
townofpendleton.org

Town Projects

During Town Council’s January 4, 2021, Town Council meeting, Council approved a Resolution adopting the West End Streetscape Master Plan into the Town’s Master Plan. With the adoption of this Plan, the Town can begin seeking funding and adopting the necessary codes to assist with making this Plan a reality. This is just the beginning and it will take many years before we see the completion of this Plan but the Town is excited to begin this endeavor.
PENDLETON, SC
amherstma.gov

Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 10/19/21 at 4:18 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Hearing on parking regulation changes on Kendrick Place. Town Manager appointments filed with the Town Clerk. Regulation of residential parking: Kendrick Pl: DPW recommendation, Application of TSO criteria, Stakeholder feedback. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Approval of 10/14 meeting minutes. Discussion of Fall 2021 Work Plan and outstanding referrals. Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
merchantville.com

Vote Early In Town

Mayor Brennan is proud that Merchantville was chosen as an early voting location in Camden County. Merchantville is one of only seven towns in Camden County chosen to offer Early Voting from Saturday, October 23rd through Sunday, October 31st. During this additional voting period, registered voters may cast their ballots at the Community Center, 212 Somerset Street at voting booths available between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. This new option enables all registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day with no appointment necessary. New Jersey residents may now choose to vote, in person, when it’s most convenient for their schedule. Each early voting location in Camden County is open to all registered Camden County voters. Individuals do not need to vote in their registered municipality.
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Town Of Leesburg To Join KEDCO

LEESBURG – All Leesburg Town Council members agreed to join Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, but members discussed when to actually join during its meeting Monday. Greg Fitzloff, business development partner at KEDCO, talked to the Council during its September meeting about KEDCO’s housing initiatives. Councilman Tom Moore said he met...
LEESBURG, IN
moorcroftleader.com

Call For Bids

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Moorcroft, Wyoming will receive sealed bids for one (1) new 2022 white Dodge Durango AWD Pursuit Vehicle with a 2012 Dodge Durango as a trade in, trade in vehicle is “as is”. Specifications and related bid requirements of interested bidders are available...
MOORCROFT, WY
moorcroftleader.com

PINE HAVEN ORDINANCE #6

AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A NONEXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO POWDER RIVER ENERGY CORPORATION TO CONSTRUCT, ACQUIRE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN AN ELECTRIC SYSTEM IN THE TOWN OF PINE HAVEN, WYOMING, AND TO FURNISH ELECTRICITY TO THE TOWN AND THE INHABITANTS THEREOF, AND TO USE THE STREETS, ROADS, ALLEYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES WITHIN THE TOWN; LENGTH OF FRANCHISE; FRANCHISE FEE; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
PINE HAVEN, WY
bocojo.com

Around Town

There is an interesting topic that has been a popular point of discussion on social media and around coffee tables in Ashland. The city is looking at a proposal to install a new sales tax on goods purchased via the internet. This proposal is expected to be voted on by the citizens of Ashland in 2022. Those in favor of this new tax cite the need for the city to collect its “fair share” and for there to be a “level playing field” between online outlets and brick-and-mortar stores. Those opposed to a new online sales tax state that their purchasing decisions are generally not made based on sales taxes, but rather, convenience and price. They also point out that bottom-line, it is not the online retailers that will be paying the tax, it will be the citizens, and that the online retailers are simply “collectors” of the new tax. Some also feel this is more of a mechanism for the city to increase tax collection under the heading of “fairness”. This is an interesting topic at both the local and state level, as Missouri will become the last state in the nation to collect online sales taxes starting in 2023. There have been several Missouri cities that have already passed laws to begin collection of online taxes.
ASHLAND, MO
Columbia Star

FOLKS ABOUT TOWN

Kaitlyn “Kait” Park has joined the team at NP Strategy. Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR) welcomed two new board members and elected the 2021-2022 executive committee and committee chairs. New board members include Fred Jones and Taylor Wilks. Executive Committee includes chairperson Ashley Cady Elsey, vice chair strategic initiatives Kelsey Carmichael, vice chair operations Carrie Walker, treasurer Anne Langley, secretary Ben Culbreth, and immediate past chairperson and communications chair Chase Heatherly. Committee Chairs include membership chair Lauren Fleming, diversity and inclusion chair Ray Brown, talent retention chair Khali Gallman, volunteerism chair Jack Garrick, development chair Jared Clary, Table for Six chair Tanvi Patel, and Time to Give chair Heather McDonald.
COLUMBIA, SC
News-Bulletin

2021 Election: Town of Peralta

Current occupation (If retired, from what field): Business owner. Highest level of education: Bachelors of Science in information technology, six credit hours from a master’s in computer science. Previously held public office: None. Have you ever been arrested, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony...
PERALTA, NM
pleasanthillca.org

Housing Element Town Hall

The City of Pleasant Hill invites you to join Mayor Noack and Councilmember Carlson for a Town Hall meeting to discuss the Housing Element Update, the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), and the incentives for Housing Element compliance. The virtual meeting will include an introductory presentation, followed by public questions and comments. A link to the flyer can be found HERE.
oakislandnc.com

Town News & Notices

NOTICE: SE 31st Street will be CLOSED each day from 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, beginning on October 13, 2021, to accommodate repainting of the Town water tower. This project, and all associated closures, are anticipated to last approximately four (4) weeks from the date of this notice. Additionally, the...
OAK ISLAND, NC
drydenwire.com

Senator Bewley: Do As I Say, Not As I Do

MADISON, Wis. / (Press Release) -- When the Republican Leaders of the Legislature released their redistricting maps last week, they also released a Legislative Reference Bureau memo that purports to show that they are following traditional redistricting principles. Although they might be following those principles now, it is only due to their self-interest in keeping one of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation. The same leaders who are touting fairness all but ignored these same principles when they made their skewed maps in 2011.
MADISON, WI
BoardingArea

Senator Sinema gets ambushed at the airport

Senator Krysten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, has been a frequent target from the more progressive parts of her party who are displeased with some of her more moderate views. This has led to several incidents where she is confronted in public including a new incident that occurred at the airport between her and a constituent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTVR CBS 6

Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
Big Country 96.9

Maine Contractor finds Treasure in Heap of Moldy Trash at House in Lewiston, Maine

Imagine cleaning out an empty house and finding an heirloom treasure that knocks you off of your feet. Well, it happened and it happened locally. I recently bought a house and in order to fix up and remodel a house, you have to have a contractor. We connected with our Realtor, Linda Davis and she introduced us to Kelly. Kelly is the kind of guy you want to have around. He is colorful, warmhearted, and has fantastic stories about life.
