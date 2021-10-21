TOWN OF MOORCROFT

Kaitlyn “Kait” Park has joined the team at NP Strategy. Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR) welcomed two new board members and elected the 2021-2022 executive committee and committee chairs. New board members include Fred Jones and Taylor Wilks. Executive Committee includes chairperson Ashley Cady Elsey, vice chair strategic initiatives Kelsey Carmichael, vice chair operations Carrie Walker, treasurer Anne Langley, secretary Ben Culbreth, and immediate past chairperson and communications chair Chase Heatherly. Committee Chairs include membership chair Lauren Fleming, diversity and inclusion chair Ray Brown, talent retention chair Khali Gallman, volunteerism chair Jack Garrick, development chair Jared Clary, Table for Six chair Tanvi Patel, and Time to Give chair Heather McDonald.
