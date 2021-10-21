CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABONDONED VEHICLE

By Grace Moore
 5 days ago

The following vehicle will be sold at 1 p.m. on November 6, 2021 at 20170 US...

Single-Seater eVTOL Vehicles

It has become increasingly evident that the future of transportation lies in the sky, which is being realized with vehicles like the Jetson ONE that aim to deliver exceptional power in an efficient way. The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicle is outfitted with an eight-motor system that will...
Electric vehicle savings explored

Driving an electric vehicle can save you a lot of money on gas… but how much money does it really save you? Well, it depends.
Missing vehicle found with body in it

COEUR d'ALENE — A body was found Saturday in a vehicle submerged in Fernan Lake. According to a Coeur d'Alene Police Department release Saturday evening, the body was found in a white 2013 Toyota Highlander that had been reported missing for almost a month. The vehicle was last seen being driven by Sharon Archer, 62, Coeur d'Alene, on Sept. 28.
Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
Commercial vehicle crashes into service vehicle on I-94

MONTANA - On Tuesday, Montana Department of Transportation said a commercial vehicle recently crashed into an motor carrier services vehicle on I-94. In a Facebook post, MDT said the service vehicle was assisting a disabled commercial vehicle when another commercial vehicle rear-ended the MDT vehicle into the disabled vehicle. MDT...
Routine Vehicle Maintenance

Owning a car is a big responsibility. Drivers who plan to keep their vehicles for the long haul must emphasize maintenance if they want to keep adding miles to their odometers. In fact, the automotive information site CarAdvice says that routine maintenance may be the most important thing drivers can do for their vehicles. A vehicle needs consistent care if it is to run efficiently. Maintenance…
TWO VEHICLE COLLISION

On Tuesday (10/12) at 6:30 PM, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of milepost #3 on Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs for a report of a single vehicle that struck a cow. A Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper responded to the scene to assist and found that it was a two vehicle head-on collision with several subjects injured. It was found that a Toyota sedan was traveling west on Pierce Ferry Rd. with 3 occupants returning from the Skywalk, when the driver swerved to the right to.
Watch A Ford Mustang Slam Into A U.S. Convenience Store

A dashcam video that has been shared to social media shows the moment a Ford Mustang slammed through a convenience store in the U.S. The footage shows the driver of the fourth-generation Mustang traveling through an intersection near the store. However, when the Ford comes into view, it is sliding aggressively to the left and, with the driver obviously unable to control the car, it careens across the opposing lane of traffic, hops over a curb, jumps through a bush, and slams into the store.
Wasilla deals with purchase of vehicles

WASILLA — International shortages of new vehicles and supply chain issues have begun to affect the city of Wasilla. On Monday, the Wasilla City Council unanimously approved Action Memorandum 21-45 by a 5-0 vote to authorize the finance director to direct purchase of off-the-lot vehicles as they become available for public safety, public works, and general government vehicles in a total amount of $290,000.
Volvo unveils first 'fossil-free' steel vehicle

Volvo's new truck may be a monster, but it's no dinosaur. The commercial vehicle company has unveiled a prototype load carrying dumper for mining operations that was built using "fossil-free" steel. The metal was produced by Sweden's SSAB through a process that replaces coking coal with hydrogen, which removes carbon...
Call For Bids

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Moorcroft, Wyoming will receive sealed bids for one (1) new 2022 white Dodge Durango AWD Pursuit Vehicle with a 2012 Dodge Durango as a trade in, trade in vehicle is “as is”. Specifications and related bid requirements of interested bidders are available...
Supply outpaces snowman demand

Whoever got started on this snowman by the south parking lot of the MTC after last week's storm was thwarted by the arrival of the town's plows the next morning. The first blizzard of the season brought 12 much-needed inches of moisture to the area, along with high winds. Roads around the area were closed for much of the day due to poor conditions, including I-90 towards Gillette.
Commercial vehicle crashes into service vehicle on I-94

Commercial vehicle crashes into service vehicle on I-94

