Makeup

$10 Off: “Make Me Up” Glam Class w/ Tila Pia + MarshaMarsha-Marsha (SF)

funcheap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a night of glam, confidence and painting for the gawds! Tila Pia takes the stage for a look-and-learn makeup session for Fantasy Glam. MarshaMarshaMarsha is your Vibe Queen for all your social...

sf.funcheap.com

Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home. The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
funcheap.com

Saturday Tart Collections Outlet & Sample Sale (Up to 80% Off)

TART COLLECTIONS — We are very excited to announce that our exclusive TART COLLECTIONS outlet store in downtown Concord will be open every Saturday!. Bring in a copy of this Funcheap ad for a $5 discount!. Get ready to revamp your wardrobe!. Coats – Jackets – Blazers – Faux Fur...
CONCORD, CA
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsha#Lubrication#Sf#Fantasy Glam#Funcheap Readers#Juneshine Aveda
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
Lifestyle
Makeup
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in the Brightest Neon Look With Luxe High Tops

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again this week to show off a chic look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers. The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The style, dubbed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.” The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Has a High-Fashion Moment in a Dramatic 3D Floral Dress With Square-Toe Boots

Lizzo is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. And on Monday, she dressed to turn heads in an ethereal gown by designer Thom Browne. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker showed off a flowing, floral-embellished cape dress in various shades of gray. The floor-length frock, which fastened down the front, appeared at the sought-after American designer’s spring ’22 presentation last month and includes a matching headpiece. In a video, the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper can be seen walking down her home’s steps toward a car while modeling the lavish look. Even giving the camera a little twirl, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION

