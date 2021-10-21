CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Stocks Trade at 5-Week Highs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 was up 9.60 points or 0.13% to 7,423.30 during Thursday trade, following gains of 0.53% in the previous session as market participants digested a slew of third-quarter earnings reports both locally and...

investing.com

Major Stocks to Focus on Before the Market Opens Today

Investing.com -- HDFC Bank Ltd (NS: HDBK ): Competition Commission of India has given a green signal to the private bank’s acquisition of 4.99% shareholding in HDFC (NS: HDFC ) Ergo General Insurance Company. Bharti Airtel (NS: BRTI ): The telecom giant has sent its approval to the Department of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Uranium Energy Stock Touched a 52-Week High Monday

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) surged in early trading on Monday, jumping by 9.4% to hit a 52-week high of $4.28 a share before losing some of that ground. The uranium mining stock closed the trading session up by 3.1%. Uranium Energy got fired up last week and continued its rally Monday...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, China and the U.S. talked about economic issues

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Tuesday morning. China's Vice Premier Liu He talked with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 26 via video call about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.80% by 10:32 PM ET (2:32 AM GMT) while South...
WORLD
Scott Morrison
investing.com

Dollar up as yields rise, China shifts focus to growth

Investing.com – The dollar was up in early trading Tuesday morning in Asia, following a high reached overnight during the U.S. trading session. The strengthening of the dollar comes as reports in China suggests the government may be shifting its focus away from tighter regulation of sectors it is concerned about and towards shoring up growth.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gains Across Global Mkts To Likely Push Sensex, Nifty50 in Green Today

Investing.com -- Positive gains witnessed across the global markets will drive the Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 to open in the green on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX was trading at 18,235.50, up 81.6 points or 0.45% at 8:29 am on Tuesday, indicating a positive (to flat) opening for Indian benchmark indices on October 26.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings This Week

We are in the first major week of the third-quarter 2021 earnings season with more than 900 companies slated to release their quarterly results. While market participants’ attention will be predominantly on technology giants, several other companies from the S&P 500 stable will also release their financial numbers. The last...
STOCKS
investing.com

HSBC joins investors reckoning worst is over in China

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Analysts at Europe's biggest bank HSBC have turned bullish on Chinese stocks, arguing the worst of a regulatory storm has passed and that Beijing will provide policy support to arrest slowing growth. HSBC said on Tuesday it had upgraded its recommendation on Chinese equities to "overweight" from...
MARKETS
#Earnings Reports#New South Wales#Australian Stocks Trade#Santos Ltd#Healius Ltd#Hls#Nzx
investing.com

US Dollar Continues To Gain, Wall Street Hits Fresh Records

Most global equity indices continued to drift north yesterday and today in Asia, aided by better-than-expected earnings results, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs. Despite the risk-on trading, the US dollar kept gaining, perhaps as market participants became convinced that, next week,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 125 Pts; Facebook 3Q in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Tuesday, carrying on the recent positive tone ahead of the release of a slew of corporate earnings, particularly from social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ). At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 125 points, or 0.4%,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Earnings Boost Futures, Stocks; Tesla Breaks $1Trillion Milestone

Wall Street earnings beats overshadow inflation worries. Chinese markets pressured by additional property sector defaults. US futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advanced on Tuesday along with European stocks after positive earnings results from Wall Street overshadowed persistent inflation worries. Oil and gold weakened, but...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

3 Stocks Trading at a Discount

If you want to increase your likelihood to identify bargains, one way to do so is to screen the market for equities that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value estimate as calculated from the projected free cash flow (FCF) valuation model. Unlike the discounted cash flow or...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
Woonsocket Call

5 Monster Stock Market Predictions For The Week Of Oct. 25

There are many undercurrents in this market, and looking at equities solely doesn’t explain what is happening. Volatility in the currency and bond markets is rising dramatically due to expectations of shifting monetary policy.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

World stocks hold near 6-week highs in big earnings week

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks paused near six-week highs on Monday as investors girded for the busiest week of third quarter earnings in the backdrop of slowing growth, with widening inflation risks from multi-year-high crude oil prices weighing on sentiment. Risky assets have staged a comeback in recent weeks after...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Finance Stocks Continue to Lead 52-Week Highs; Markets Flat Thursday

During trading Thursday, 162 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 11 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.03% so far today while the Dow is down 0.39%, the Nasdaq is up 0.35%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.07%. Sector Highlights. Financial Services...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Tesla and Nvidia to All-Time Highs?

Two weeks ago, the bears were raving about how the equity market “bubble” was about to burst. Well that argument has gotten suddenly quiet as the S&P 500 works on its seventh straight daily gain and approaches new highs. Let’s look at some top stock trades, starting with a few big ones.
STOCKS

