The Philadelphia Union have been rolling as of late. Winners of four of their last five games, the boys in blue have moved up to third in the packed Eastern Conference where eight points separate second-place Nashville from eighth-place Atlanta with six games remaining in the regular season. However, the Union will be fighting several variables ahead of Saturday’s game against Montréal FC, among them key injuries, players returning from a busy international break, and visa complications.

