Three years after the release of their last studio album, Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL returns with a vengeance in the form of their highly anticipated album, Surrender. Previously released singles from Surrender including “Next to Me,” “Alive,” and “On My Knees” “ have already garnered almost 50 million combined streams across platforms. Hailing from Sydney, Australia, RÜFÜS has always been working towards this body of work. Their name itself is meant to evoke an otherworldly destination, something that has been both a driving force and a guiding dream to the trio’s career endeavors. And with Surrender, the trio has created an album that has transcended their own physical world.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO