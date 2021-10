PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury heard new wiretap recordings in the bribery and corruption trial of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon on Monday. In court, the testimony was all about, let’s make a deal. For Dougherty, Henon, and other Local 98 higher-ups, there was agitation surrounding the renewal of a Comcast franchise agreement with the city in late 2015. The feds had an unknown number of phones bugged. Expletive-laced conversations played out showing behind-the-scenes power brokering in the ongoing public corruption trial of an organized labor titan and the city councilmember alleged to have done his bidding. Working up...

1 DAY AGO