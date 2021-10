JONESVILLE — The teams from the Big 8 conference returned to the grounds of Jonesville High School Tuesday night for the third Big 8 XC Jamboree of the season. In the men’s portion of the race, once again it was the Bronson Vikings just missing out on dethroning the Concord Yellow Jackets for first place in the conference, taking runner-up honors with 40 points. Concord finished in first place with 35 points, just squeaking out the victory. Jonesville finished in third place behind Concord and Bronson with 79 points, followed by Reading in fourth place with 120 points.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO