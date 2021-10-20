Sports shorts

Sophomores Jacob Gupta and Charlie Krasnewich of Hinsdale helped the St. Ignatius boys golf team win the IHSA Class 2A state championship Oct. 11 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal with a score of 585. Benton High School came in second with 594 strokes. Gupta scored 147 and Krasnewich...
Freedom High School senior center fullback Austin Hoffert admitted the Patriots weren’t on their game in the first 10 minutes of Saturday morning’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference boys soccer championship game against Parkland. But once the third-seeded Patriots got their wake-up call, they enforced their will on top-seeded Parkland to produce...
SPRING RUN — Annika Martin and Peyton Burd carried Juniata Christian over Fannett-Metal 10-1 in a non-league girls soccer game Friday. “The girls have won five in a row and have played well during this stretch,” Lions coach Todd Taylor said. “Our defense was solid again and we were re-ally clicking on offense.”
The Aspen Valley Marathon returned Saturday after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, albeit in a delayed fall time slot as opposed to its usual summer affair. The Boston Marathon qualifier also included a virtual element this year. Will Davis took the overall race win, completing the full...
The Hinsdale Central girls tennis team will represent Red Devil Nation at the IHSA state tennis meet today through Saturday at Buffalo Grove High School and surrounding schools. Competing for Central will be junior Nicole Hu and freshman Anna Wiskowski in singles, and the duos of senior Katie Dollens/junior Sophie...
REINBECK — Class 1A No. 11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck cruised to a first-round victory Monday night against Colo-NESCO in Class 1A Region 3 action, setting up a quarterfinals matchup with GMG for Wednesday night. The Rebels (26-13) controlled proceedings from the start, winning the first set 25-9 and never looking back. Sets...
GARWIN — GMG volleyball notched its 10th win of the season Monday with a 3-2 victory over Baxter in Class 1A Region 3 first round play. The Wolverines (10-15) completed the five-set comeback in thrilling fashion, rallying for the 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 28-26, 15-5 triumph over the visiting Bolts (8-20). GMG advances to face 11th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Wednesday.
The Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 last night in San Francisco to advance to the national league championship series. The Dodgers play the Braves tomorrow afternoon in Atlanta. Four teams left in the play offs. The Dodgers and the Braves in the national league. The Red Sox and the Astros in the American league. Those teams play later today.
LA GRANDE — The Cascade Collegiate Conference released its 2021-22 preseason men’s wrestling coaches’ poll. Eastern Oregon found itself near the middle of the rankings in the 12-team conference. The Mountaineers checked in at No. 5 with 98 points and were just three points away from being tied for fourth...
First play, every play, all day. This has been the mantra for the 9U Falcons all year. However this week vs the Wheaton Rams, the Falcons didn’t follow through. The Rams scored on an outside run on the first play to take an early 7-0 lead. Rather than hang their heads, the Falcons got back to work.
Home of the brave - With some encouraging words from their moms, this group lined up in the south end zone to join in singing the National Anthem at Hinsdale Central's football game Friday night. Singing, trying to stay in a straight line, keeping their hands over their hearts and keeping their eyes on the flag - as well as the team - was a lot to ask, but for the most part it was a mission accomplished. Halle Griffin, Sarah Green, Brennan Griffin, Logan Griffin and Matthew Green did their best to make their parents proud. The Griffin children's parents are Brian, head football coach and math teacher, and Kelly, who also teaches math at Central. The Green children's parents are Abbey, another Central math teacher and Brian, who doesn't teach at Central. (Jim Slonoff photo)
