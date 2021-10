Peace is a pit bull terrier mix who is ready to meet her new family. She would do well with kids 8 years and older. She's a sweet and playful 4-year-old who loves to give kisses. Her adoption fee is $250. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center has re-opened to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Capacity will be limited to about 20 visitors. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO