Hinsdale Falcons

 7 days ago

First play, every play, all day. This has been the mantra for the 9U Falcons all year. However this week vs the Wheaton Rams, the Falcons didn’t follow through. The Rams scored on an outside run on the first play to take an early 7-0 lead. Rather than hang their heads,...

www.thehinsdalean.com

FanSided

Atlanta Falcons workout former first round wide receiver

The Atlanta Falcons continue to not be satisfied with their roster, as they should not be. They have brought in numerous players for workouts in the past few weeks, they have shown they will cut players, they will sign players, and they will shuffle around their practice squad. It seems...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Cut Pair of Former Falcons

The 31-year old Trufant spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Falcons. He was a first-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2013 when the Falcons took him 22nd overall out of Washington. Trufant made his only Pro Bowl in 2015 after he had an interception and 11 passes defended.
NFL
chatsports.com

Slow, steady improvement crucial for Falcons

Late in the game against the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves in familiar territory. They faced the same situation last week against the Washington Football Team: a narrow, 2-3 point lead and a small amount of time left in the game. In Week 4, the Falcons opted for the conservative route—two runs and a screen to burn clock. But Atlanta failed to generate a first down, and wound up giving up a TD drive to Washington that cost them the game.
NFL
The Bedford Citizen

Bucs Defeat the Falcons, 42-6

The 5-1 Bedford High School football team performed like a highly-tuned precision machine Friday, defeating Cambridge Ridge & Latin School, 42-6 under the lights at Russell Field. And it wasn’t that close. Junior tailback Eric Miles scored four times for the second consecutive week, and now has 16 touchdowns in...
BEDFORD, MA
The Falcoholic

Looking ahead to the remaining Falcons schedule

The Falcons have finished five games on their 17 game slate for 2021, and currently own a 2-3 record. It would be fair to say we don’t have the full measure of this team yet—as we’ll discuss later, what has happened so far probably hasn’t budged your expectations for the year all that much—but we’ll get one over the next 12 games.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the timetable for Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski to return is “next week, maybe?”. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe says Buccaneers QB Tom Brady‘s thumb injury won’t keep him out of games, but it’s not so minor as to dismiss entirely. He’ll continue to receive treatment until it heals.
NFL
Evening Star

Eagles blank Falcons

BENTON — Churubusco ended the regular season in a solid fashion Friday night, reclaiming the Birds of Prey trophy with a 26-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference Big School division champion Fairfield. “This is a big win for our program,” Eagles coach Paul Sade said. “We were able to go...
FOOTBALL
The Falcoholic

What will the Falcons do with Josh Andrews?

Josh Andrews had it all lined up. The veteran had spent years as a reserve for the Eagles, Colts and Jets before starting four games in 2020 for New York. That stint got the Falcons interested, and they signed him this offseason to a one-year deal to compete for the left guard job. With Matt Gono injured, Jalen Mayfield cross-training at right tackle and no other serious competition for the job, Andrews was the starting left guard early in camp and never relinquished the role.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons have “thinnest” roster in NFL

We know the Falcons have problems. Ever since an almost-win in the Super Bowl, the Falcons have hemorrhaged talent despite unmitigated spending. A quick look at nearly every spot shows shows about five years of costly roster decisions. At defensive end, former general manager Thomas Dimitroff replaced veteran Dwight Freeney...
NFL
Daily Gate City

Chiefs take victory over the Falcons

KEOKUK – The Chiefs managed to secure a victory at home on Friday Oct. 15 as they faced off against the West Burlington Falcons, ending the night with a final score of 26-21. Friday was also the Keokuk High School’s Military Appreciation Night which added a bit of excitement in the air and, combined with the thunderous sound of the Keokuk Chiefs playing a solid game against the Falcons on both offense and defense, had proved to have made this otherwise chilly night one to take pride in and one to remember. The veterans ceremony taking place before the game began, and the performance of the KHS band, as well as the performance of the Little Feathers (which was no doubt a cold one), helped make the entire night one that was full of both school spirit and pride for our nation.
KEOKUK, IA
SportsGrid

Calvin Ridley Returns to Falcons Facility

Ridley missed the Falcons’ Week 5 matchup vs. the Jets in London, and the team had their bye week in Week 6. They’ll get back to action this Sunday vs. the Dolphins, and their star receiver will be back in the lineup. He returned to the Falcons’ facility on Monday, and he should step right back into the role as their top receiver. He led the team with a 27% target share and a 47% air yards share through the first four weeks.
NFL
Winchester News Gazette

Falcons retain the Milk Can

The high school football regular season finale between visiting Winchester and the host team Union City lived up to the statement of “saving the best for last” as the two Randolph County and Tri-Eastern Conference rivals gave all they had in the “Battle for the Milk Can” this past Friday night.
WINCHESTER, IN
sportstalkatl.com

Have the Falcons found their center of the future?

The offensive line has been a problem in Atlanta since their Super Bowl run in 2016, and this year is no different. Kaleb McGary seems to have regressed from last season; rookie Jalen Mayfield has shown some progress since his dismal Week 1 performance, but he’s still a ways away from being a starting-caliber guard. It’s also beginning to look like this could be the beginning of the end for Jake Matthews. The stalwart of the Falcons offensive line for years is still formidable in pass sets, but his run blocking so far this year has been sub-par, to say the least.
NFL
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Indians Fly By Falcons!!

The Vidalia Indians erupted for 35 2nd half points as they ran by the East Laurens Falcons 50-21 on Homecoming 2021 Friday night at Buck Cravey Field. Bryce Davis threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for four more touchdowns and 107 yards as the Indians moved to 2-5 on the year and evened their Region 2AA record at 1-1.
FOOTBALL
Northern Virginia Daily

Falcons ready to play unfamiliar opponent

WOODSTOCK -- Central will be facing an unfamiliar opponent when it matches up with Charlottesville in a non-district football road contest. The Falcons picked up Charlottesville to replace the Mountain View game after the Generals had to cancel their season due to not having enough players. Central coach Mike Yew...
WOODSTOCK, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Falcons beginning to find identity

Matt Ryan is looking to see more growth from the offense when the Atlanta Falcons, refreshed after their bye week, play Sunday at Miami. Top wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s return should help.
NFL
92.9 The Game

The Falcons are in a 'build-out' not rebuild mode

The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to take on the Miami Dolphins coming off of a bye. The Falcons' last game they were able to get a win in London against the New York Jets. There were some positives to take away from that win. Kyle Pitts was finally able...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons vs. Dolphins Preview and Mailbag

The 25th episode of Talkin’ Birdy is here, as Jake Gordon and Matt Karoly breakdown the Falcons upcoming Week 7 matchup against the struggling Dolphins. The two also take the time to answer some of your questions as we approach the midway point of the season. As always, you can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts, and the links can be found below.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons depth chart: Week 7

First off, I hope you all enjoyed the bye week. We’re now on to Week 7, as the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons are preparing to fly south this week and face the Miami Dolphins, who they played two months ago during the preseason. After weeks of the depth chart largely staying...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Here Comes The Falcons Will The Losing End?

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview the Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. We go through the rosters and tell you where we think Miami may have an advantage. We close the show with our predictions.
NFL

