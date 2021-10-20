Hinsdale Falcons

KEOKUK – The Chiefs managed to secure a victory at home on Friday Oct. 15 as they faced off against the West Burlington Falcons, ending the night with a final score of 26-21. Friday was also the Keokuk High School’s Military Appreciation Night which added a bit of excitement in the air and, combined with the thunderous sound of the Keokuk Chiefs playing a solid game against the Falcons on both offense and defense, had proved to have made this otherwise chilly night one to take pride in and one to remember. The veterans ceremony taking place before the game began, and the performance of the KHS band, as well as the performance of the Little Feathers (which was no doubt a cold one), helped make the entire night one that was full of both school spirit and pride for our nation.

