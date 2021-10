TUOLUMNE – There was nothing for Jake Hopper to gain with the ball in his hands as the clock struck zero. Trailing by 24 to the Summerville Bears, the Calaveras High School senior got one last carry and did all he could to fight for as many yards as possible, even while being swarmed by black jerseys. Hopper kept his feet moving and battled for every inch he could, because he knew that when his momentum was stopped, his Calaveras football career was over.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO