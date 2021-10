Makoto Shibata, the director behind the long-running Fatal Frame games, has taken part in a recent interview with German site JPgames. The first game in the Fatal Frame series made its debut on the PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox back in 2001. Koei Tecmo recently released an enhanced version of the Wii U Fatal Frame game Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the horror series. During the interview Mr. Shibata was asked whether Koei Tecmo had plans to remaster any of the older games in the phycological horror series, to which he replied that while they do not have concrete plans at present, the reactions that the team received when the remaster was announced exceeded the teams expectations. So now Mr. Shibata is considering looking at the Fatal Frame back catalogue and possibly remastering previous games in the series.

