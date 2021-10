On Wednesday morning, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick requested that Gov. Greg Abbott add the consideration of Tuition Revenue Bonds (TRBs) to the ongoing special session agenda. Our last TRBs were in 2015. There have been requests and demands from schools across the state. Members in the House and Senate are ready to address this need, but the House parliamentarian has indicated that it needs to be included in the call before a bill can be passed. Both chambers stand willing to address the issue and provide the funds for tuition revenue bonds to our higher education institutions. I believe you support this as well.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO