Congress & Courts

Continued Republican abuse of filibuster begins to change minds on reform in Senate

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Angus King, who had previous voiced opposition to getting rid of the...

www.msnbc.com

Fox News

After Pelosi complains about media not selling Dems spending bill, CNN promotes 'Build Back Better' plan

It appeared on Monday that CNN received Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., plea to better sell President Biden's Build Back Better plan loud and clear. On Sunday, CNN posted an analysis titled "Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life." The article promoted ten "bold ideas" included in the bill and went as far as to claim the bill could "feed every hungry child" in America and "bring kids out of poverty."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Angus King
MSNBC

GOP lawyer changes his mind about whether the GOP is a 'lost cause'

It wasn't too long ago when Arizona Republicans developed a reputation for electing GOP candidates who kept the fringe at arm's length. Senators such as John McCain and Jeff Flake were clearly conservative, but they also expressed discomfort with the party's extremists. That's changed in a hurry. Politico reported last...
ELECTIONS
Mic

Republican congressmembers reportedly helped plan Jan. 6. Will it matter?

It’s long been alleged that a cadre of the Republican Party’s more outwardly fascist ranks in Congress were somehow involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Capitol Hill, although the exact degree to which lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and others helped foment the violence of that day has been somewhat unclear. Until now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Register-Guard

Oregon Senate Republicans select a new leader as more walkouts potentially loom

Sen. Tim Knopp, a Bend Republican known for being more moderate than many of his GOP colleagues, will lead a caucus under immense pressure to boycott Salem to block Democratic priorities. A longtime lawmaker and Bend Republican will serve as the Oregon Senate Republicans’ newest leader, taking the role at...
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House s urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages.In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.Obtained Monday by The Associated Press, the letter reveals that the committee “deferred” its request for nearly 50 pages of documents as a result of an “accommodation” process with the Biden White House. That process allows the White House to protect some records that may be privileged, without formally blocking their release.The fate of the documents approved for release by the White House will now be decided by the courts. Former President Donald Trump filed suit earlier this month to try to block the archives from releasing his records.
CONGRESS & COURTS

