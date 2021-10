Vancouver entered Lumen Field on a great run of form and got to enjoy that feeling through warmups and not much longer, getting completely gobstomped and conceding within five minutes and again before 20. The Whitecaps worked hard and got a goal back before half, but Seattle was in full control, adding two more goals and missing several others in a dominant performance. Perhaps most encouraging was the tremendous play, despite the players who were gone. Playing with upwards of seven starters missing from the lineup, the bench depth was on full display. Seattle put out a squad filled with reclamation projects and bargain buys who showed just how silly their previous teams were for letting them go.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO