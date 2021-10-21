CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

It's A Monk's Life

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

In an ancient monastery, a new monk arrived to dedicate his life to God and to join the others copying ancient records. The first thing he noticed was that they were copying by hand books that had already been copied by hand. He had to speak up....

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Monk#The Monks
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
psychologytoday.com

Get Back to Life's Basics

People tend to skip over the basics of living a grounded life for a variety of reasons including impatience, laziness, or sometimes arrogance. When people don't take attend to the fundamentals, their foundation is shaky for whatever they have built. When people practice fundamentals in relationships, child-rearing, physical and mental...
Lakeland Gazette

Freedom to Enjoy Life’s Passions

Steady cash flow comes from steady work. If you want money you have to do something that produces money. Much of what we want to do in life does not always produce cash. We may experience fun, enjoyment, fulfillment and entertainment but it may not render dollars. Often, much of what we enjoy in life typically costs us money and usually a lot of money.
Sun-Journal

Weaving through the weaver’s life

BETHEL — Walking through Adele Harvey’s studio, there are nine loom machines set up. As she sits down at the first one, she weaves a maroon thread through while simultaneously pressing the different pedals. It’s almost as if she’s playing an instrument, an organ of some sort. Harvey has been...
ncadvertiser.com

Pastor's Pen: Choose today, life or death

How do we start our day? Is it in ‘faith’ having our strength in Jesus, or is it going to be in ‘fear’ created by the flesh? With our first breath upon waking up, we create our responses to the day that lies ahead!. Deuteronomy 30:15 “See, I have set...
lcc.edu

﻿Zena’s Zest: The balancing act of life

It has been a few weeks since the semester began, and I am still trying to keep up. Taking eight classes in high school felt like a breeze, which I now realize I took for granted. Considering I’m currently taking half the number of classes, why does the previous breeze feel more like a breath of fresh air?
Fillmore County Journal

Two sisters on life’s journey together

This story is not about cancer. It is about two sisters, Carol Ann (Winslow) Wangen and Marilyn (Winslow) Snell whose sisterly bond deepened as they traveled life’s journey together, which happened to take an unplanned detour. “Carol Ann did not let cancer define her,” Snell passionately emphasized. Wangen’s first scare...
northland.edu

Examining One’s Precious Life

On our day off between class sessions this March, I took myself on a bookstore tour of Bayfield County. I promised myself I wasn’t going to spend any more money on books; I was only going to look. So, as I walked out of Honest Dog Books with a thick compilation of Mary Oliver poetry, I heard a bell tolling down by the lake. This bell was so sweet and so resonant, I had to follow the sound.
ASHLAND, WI
arcamax.com

Man Enjoys Opening Friend's Door

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am a man and I have a best friend who is a lady! For the past several years, we have done a lot of things together, including going shopping and going out to eat. The first time I picked her up at her house, I was...
arcamax.com

On Friends Who Call Themselves 'fat'

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am fortunate to enjoy friendships with people of various body shapes and sizes. Some of my friends accurately and dispassionately describe themselves as fat, whereas others refer to themselves as fat with an apparent desire to be contradicted. Given the recent prevalence of the body positivity...
LIFESTYLE
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: In Love but Confused

Dear Annie: I am 24 years old and divorced. I left my husband, "Chris," three years ago, because I met someone else who promised me the world. Thinking the grass was greener, I left Chris for this man. Things were great for about seven months, and then his drinking started...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

Lindsay Greenbush Met The Love Of Her Life On Set Of ‘Little House’

Lindsay Greenbush, known for playing the role of Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, actually met her second husband when she was on the set of the show. According to Outsider.com, Lindsay met Danny Sanchez on the set of the show and he wasn’t even an actor or an extra – he was just a 14-year-old boy that liked to spend time on the set with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy