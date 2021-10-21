CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil mixed, but solid US demand underpins sentiment

By Yuka Obayashi
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Oct 21): Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment. Brent crude futures fell...

www.theedgemarkets.com

investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
State
Oklahoma State
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
Reuters

Brent oil 'scarcity premium' widens as $100 a barrel forecast

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The scarcity premium embedded in the structure of Brent crude oil futures has widened to the most since 2013 this week, a sign of the tight market underpinning oil's rally that pundits increasingly predict will push the market to $100 a barrel. The premium of...
theedgemarkets.com

Asia crude oil imports recover in October, China stays weak

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Oct 25): Crude oil demand in Asia, the world's top importing region, is showing renewed signs of life, with October imports expected to be the highest in seven months and back to pre-pandemic levels. The region's crude imports this month are estimated at 24.98 million barrels per day...
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
DailyFx

US Dollar Correction Persists, US PMIs Mixed

Much like in Europe, flash PMIs in October were mixed as a softer manufacturing sector had been offset by the more important services sector. Once again, supply bottlenecks had continued to weigh on manufacturers, while services saw a revival as the spread of the Delta variant eased. Additionally, there were more encouraging signs for the labour market with hiring picking up as firms had expanded capacity to meet rising demand.
rigzone.com

Oil Eases On Renewed Demand Concerns

With technical indicators signaling an imminent pullback, crude futures faltered Thursday on fresh concerns over worldwide economic growth. Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Futures in New York fell 1.1% on Thursday after holding at the highest since...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD stalls at 1.3838, retreat to 1.3800 amid mixed market sentiment

GBP/USD stalls at 1.3838 for the third day in a row. Investors bets increase on a Bank of England hike rate by November’s meeting. US Initial Jobless Claims drop for the second-consecutive week, at 290K. The British pound edges lower during the New York session, stalls around 1.3811, loses 0.09%,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Solid Wall Street’s earnings underpin the mood

EU annual inflation was confirmed at 3.4% in September, the core reading printed at 1.9%. US Treasury yields continue advancing, reaching levels last seen in May. EUR/USD trades near its weekly high and could keep rallying once above it. The EUR/USD pair holds near its weekly high, trading in the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US Oil Gains Support

WTI crude bounced back after the EIA reported a surprise drop in US inventories. A previous double top had indicated potential exhaustion as the price struggled to achieve a higher high. However, the price has found support at 81.00 as buyers were eager to stake in at a better price.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Mixed, Losses Capped by Solid U.S. Demand, Global Energy Crunch

Investing.com – Oil was mixed Thursday morning in Asia, giving up some earlier gains as some investors scooped up profits from a recent rally. However, solid demand in the U.S. and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid a global coal and gas shortage helped cap losses for the black liquid.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Dollar falls on return of risk sentiment as US stocks rise to record highs

The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied to record highs, triggering the return of risk sentiment and speculation that the Federal Reserve will begin to taper its asset purchases sooner rather than later. (The Dow ended the day at 35,609, up by 152 points or 0.59%).
MARKETS
DailyFx

Market Sentiment Improves, Stocks Benefit as US Dollar Sinks | Webinar

Trader confidence continues to rise, weakening the safe-haven US Dollar but benefiting so-called risk assets such as Wall Street stocks. Those trends will likely continue for a while, with the S&P 500 set to challenge the highs. Trader confidence rising. Trader confidence is returning to the markets, with money flowing...
STOCKS

