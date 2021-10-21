CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Late Night Funny #1

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

On Tuesday night’s “Daily Show,” Trevor Noah looked into ‘Striketober,’ where workers at companies like...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fox News Draws Late-Night Comedy Crowd With ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News has drawn a big crowd for years with shows that skewer liberals and the perceived excesses of the left. Now the cabler is seeing strong returns for its experiment with Greg Gutfeld as host of a comedy-oriented 11 p.m. hour that blends roundtable discussion, sketches and Gutfeld’s pointed monologues in a “Daily Show”-meets-“Politically Incorrect” format. Recent episodes have featured Gutfeld and guests railing against familiar culture war topics like “wokesters” questioning traditions in math, the concept of gender fluidity and a defense of Joe Rogan in his fight with CNN. “I haven’t seen a doctor get that traumatized since my last...
TV & VIDEOS
plattsburgh.edu

‘Late Night’ Comedy Show Tackles Serious Topics

Part “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” part community awareness, SUNY Plattsburgh’s “Late Night for the Planet” serves up a comedy talk show with an environmental twist. The brainchild of Dr. Curt Gervich, associate professor of environmental science, and former students Charlie Olsen and Mikayla Hendrix, “Late Night” was launched...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Watauga Democrat

Watch Billie Eilish punch late-night host

Pop star Billie Eilish visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and checked off some items from a bucket list she wrote when she was 12. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso’s success was “truly shocking”, as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Trevor Noah
Deadline

‘SNL’: Colin Jost Breaks Seth Meyers’ Weekend Update Record

Colin Jost has surpassed Seth Meyers as the Saturday Night Live star who has appeared most on SNL’s Weekend Update. Jost has hosted the iconic desk sketch on 155 episodes since he first took the chair in 2014. Tonight, he ribbed Kanye West, Facebook, Goop and Bridgerton, while Jason Sudeikis popped by to re-create his classic Devil character. Jost began hosting Weekend Update as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong during Season 39, taking over from Meyers, who left SNL to host Late Night. For the second half of Season 39, he hosted with Strong, but starting in fall 2014, he began hosting it with Michael Che. Jost began on SNL as a writer in Season 31 before becoming co-head writer in Season 38 alongside Meyers. Meyers joined the cast of SNL in 2001 and became co-head writer in 2006 alongside Tina Fey and Andrew Steele, becoming co-anchor of Weekend Update in 2006 alongside Amy Poehler. He hosted Weekend Update alone between 2008, when Poehler left, before co-anchoring with Strong for half a season in 2013. The SNL Network was first with the stat.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Squid#Striketober#Kellogg
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

Jason Sudeikis’s Vance Revives SNL’s ‘What Up With That?’

“What Up With That?” made its triumphant return on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, courtesy of host Jason Sudeikis’s backup dancer, Vance; Fred Armisen’s saxophone player, Giuseppe; and, obviously, Kenan Thompson as Diondre Cole. Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim also joined in as backup singers. The celebrity lineup included a truly random assortment of guests: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicholas Braun. Notably, the sketch, for the first time in its history, did not include Bill Hader as Lindsey Buckingham. Instead, Diondre was convinced throughout that Braun was actually Buckingham in a Cousin Greg costume, which, as far as loopholes go, is funny enough. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL: How much do the cast get paid?

SNL is returning for its 47th season on 2 October with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves performing as musical guest. Earlier this week (27 September), the cast for the new season was announced in full. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Kenan Thompson Steals the Show in All-Star ‘What Up With That’ Sketch

Saturday Night Live procured an all-star panel for their latest “What Up With That” sketch — Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Succession’s Nicholas Braun — but it was Kenan Thompson’s host who stole the show. In the Halloween edition of the long-running SNL talk show, all three celebrities show up to talk about their current projects, only to watch as Thompson’s Diondre Cole performed the show’s James Brown-esque theme song for nearly seven minutes.  With former cast mate Jason Sudeikis back in the studio as guest host, the actor also reprised his red Adidas tracksuit-wearing dancer that previously appeared in the “What Up With That” sketches, alongside Fred Armisen’s Kenny G-like saxophonist. Only Isaac gets a few words in about his trio of current projects (The Card Counter, Scenes From a Marriage, Dune) before Thompson breaks back into song mid-answer. Ratajkowski, who wasn’t asked any questions during her appearance, informs the host upon the show’s conclusion, “I flew in for this.” Braun also spent the entire sketch trying to convince Thompson’s Cole that he wasn’t just Lindsey Buckingham wearing a “Cousin Greg from Succession” costume.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy