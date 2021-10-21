Late Night Funny #1

Colin Jost has surpassed Seth Meyers as the Saturday Night Live star who has appeared most on SNL’s Weekend Update. Jost has hosted the iconic desk sketch on 155 episodes since he first took the chair in 2014. Tonight, he ribbed Kanye West, Facebook, Goop and Bridgerton, while Jason Sudeikis popped by to re-create his classic Devil character. Jost began hosting Weekend Update as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong during Season 39, taking over from Meyers, who left SNL to host Late Night. For the second half of Season 39, he hosted with Strong, but starting in fall 2014, he began hosting it with Michael Che. Jost began on SNL as a writer in Season 31 before becoming co-head writer in Season 38 alongside Meyers. Meyers joined the cast of SNL in 2001 and became co-head writer in 2006 alongside Tina Fey and Andrew Steele, becoming co-anchor of Weekend Update in 2006 alongside Amy Poehler. He hosted Weekend Update alone between 2008, when Poehler left, before co-anchoring with Strong for half a season in 2013. The SNL Network was first with the stat.

